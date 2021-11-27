Jamie Watt wants the Scottish Cup dream to continue for Banks o’ Dee

Jamie Watt hopes Banks o’ Dee will be able to dream about a Scottish Cup tie with one of the country’s biggest clubs.

The Aberdeen Junior outfit take on League One side East Fife at Spain Park in round three.

Co-manager Watt would love to lead Dee into the fourth round for the first time in their history.

Reaching that stage – where the Premiership clubs enter the tournament – could see them land a glamour tie.

Watt, who is joint-boss with Roy McBain, said: “It’s not even on my horizon at the moment – you know it’s one round away, but it’s still a long way away.

“If we were to get there then we would start dreaming.

“You would love to get into the fourth round and be in the draw with the big guns.

“But it’s a huge step, it’s a huge gulf, it’s League One against a Junior side.

“We’ll give them the respect they deserve, but we know we have got a chance.

“We’re still a long way away from the fourth round, but if we get there I’ll start to dream.

“I’ve been in that draw many times as a player with Deveronvale and Cove and never really pulled anyone really big – Motherwell was the biggest one.

“That’s the ultimate dream when you start, is to try to get a tie with one of the top teams.”

Enjoy the experience

Victories over Turriff United and Nairn County have taken Banks o’ Dee into the third round of the Scottish Cup for just the second time in their history.

Watt wants everyone connected with the club to enjoy the experience and says all the pressure is on East Fife, who currently sit bottom of League One and sacked manager Darren Young last weekend.

Watt added: “It’s only the second time in our history and as a Junior team we’re punching above our weight.

“Every Highland League team except Brechin is out, which shows you how hard it is because normally there’s quite a few teams left in.

“We’ve had a couple of great wins, which is testament to the players and this is just a bonus for us really.

“We don’t get to have these big games too often and the pressure is off, there’s no pressure on us.

“We’re not expected to get a result, but we know on our pitch we’re capable of anything.

“We want to enjoy the occasion. We’ll take the game to East Fife and we’ll have a go at them.

“They’ll hope to take care of a Junior team, but sometimes that mentality catches you out.

“We need them to have an off day and we’ll need to be at our best.”