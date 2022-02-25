Junior football: Banks o’ Dee look to maintain momentum against Colony Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football Scottish Football

Junior football: Banks o’ Dee look to maintain momentum against Colony Park

By Reporter
February 25, 2022, 6:00 am
Banks o' Dee are in action against Colony Park on Saturday.
Banks o’ Dee will look to take another step towards the retention of their McBookie.com Superleague title when they travel to Inverurie to face a Colony Park side currently sitting 11th in the table.

At Aberdeen Sports Village, second placed Bridge of Don Thistle will be out to maintain the pressure on the leaders when they entertain bottom club Deveronside while Hermes, in third, are at home to Hall Russell United.

Elsewhere, Ellon United welcome Culter to The Meadows and Dyce, who still have 10 league matches to play, are at Links Park to meet Montrose Roselea.

It’s third against second in the First Division when Dufftown host Stoneywood Parkvale where the visitors know a victory will see them go back to the top of the pile. In the other match, Fraserburgh United welcome Sunnybank to College Park.

Rothie Rovers can close the gap on Forres Thistle at the head of the Second Division to a single point with a win at Burghead Thistle while third placed Newmachar United have home advantage against bottom markers New Elgin. Whitehills entertain Cruden Bay and Islavale are at Glentanar.

In the opening round of the McLeman Cup, East End travel to Nairn St. Ninian with Maud welcoming Banchory St Ternan to Pleasure Park.

In Group 1 of the Morrison Cup it’s Longside versus Aberdeen University with all fixtures getting under way at 2 pm.

