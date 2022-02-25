Junior football: Banks o’ Dee look to maintain momentum against Colony Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Banks o’ Dee will look to take another step towards the retention of their McBookie.com Superleague title when they travel to Inverurie to face a Colony Park side currently sitting 11th in the table.

At Aberdeen Sports Village, second placed Bridge of Don Thistle will be out to maintain the pressure on the leaders when they entertain bottom club Deveronside while Hermes, in third, are at home to Hall Russell United.

Elsewhere, Ellon United welcome Culter to The Meadows and Dyce, who still have 10 league matches to play, are at Links Park to meet Montrose Roselea.

It’s third against second in the First Division when Dufftown host Stoneywood Parkvale where the visitors know a victory will see them go back to the top of the pile. In the other match, Fraserburgh United welcome Sunnybank to College Park.

Rothie Rovers can close the gap on Forres Thistle at the head of the Second Division to a single point with a win at Burghead Thistle while third placed Newmachar United have home advantage against bottom markers New Elgin. Whitehills entertain Cruden Bay and Islavale are at Glentanar.

In the opening round of the McLeman Cup, East End travel to Nairn St. Ninian with Maud welcoming Banchory St Ternan to Pleasure Park.

In Group 1 of the Morrison Cup it’s Longside versus Aberdeen University with all fixtures getting under way at 2 pm.