Scotland’s World Cup play-off in doubt as Uefa set to meet in the wake of events in Ukraine

By Danny Law
February 24, 2022, 11:52 am
Steve Clarke's side are due to face Ukraine at Hampden on March 24.
Scotland’s World Cup play-off against Ukraine is in doubt after UEFA called an extraordinary meeting for tomorrow.

The emergency meeting has been arranged in the wake of events in Ukraine.

The Champions League final was set to be hosted in St Petersburg on May 28 but Russia’s attacks on Ukraine have sparked calls for the Gazprom Arena to lose its right to host the showpiece event.

Scotland are due to face Ukraine at Hampden in a World Cup play-off on March 24 with the winner set to face either Wales or Austria on March 29 for a place in this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke qualified for the play-offs by finishing second in Group F.

The Ukraine Premier League was set to end its winter break on Saturday but a suspension of the division has occurred following Russia’s attack.

Football in the country stopped on December 13 and will remain paused for at least 30 days.

“Due to the imposition of martial law in Ukraine, the championship of Ukraine has been suspended,” a statement from the Ukraine Premier League read.

A statement from Uefa read: “Following the evolution of the situation between Russia and Ukraine in the last 24 hours, the UEFA President has decided to call an extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee for Friday 25 February at 10:00 CET, in order to evaluate the situation and take all necessary decisions.

“Further communication will be made after the meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee.”

