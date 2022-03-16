Scotland Women’s World Cup qualifier against Ukraine postponed until June

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland Women’s World Cup qualifier against Ukraine has been rescheduled for June 24.

Pedro Martinez Losa’s side were due to travel to Ukraine and play the hosts on April 8, with another qualifier against Spain at Hampden being played the following week.

The Scottish FA have confirmed that with there will be no replacement for the Ukraine game despite the postponement, with full focus now on the tie against Spain.

Martinez Losa said: “In light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, we fully support UEFA’s decision to postpone the match.

“Football, naturally, comes second at a time like this.

“Our thoughts are with everyone in Ukraine affected by this horrible situation.

“We look forward to playing them when the time is right, and in the meantime we reiterate our message of solidarity.”

Scotland currently sit second in their World Cup qualifying group, five points leaders Spain.