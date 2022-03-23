BREAKING: Football Associations of Scotland, England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland submit joint expression of interest to host Euro 2028

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
BREAKING: Football Associations of Scotland, England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland submit joint expression of interest to host Euro 2028

By Sean Wallace
March 23, 2022, 11:33 am Updated: March 23, 2022, 11:51 am
Callum McGregor celebrates after scoring to make it 1-1 against Croatia at Euro 2020.
Callum McGregor celebrates after scoring to make it 1-1 against Croatia at Euro 2020.

The Football Associations of Scotland, England, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and Wales have today submitted a joint ‘Expression of Interest’ (EOI) to host Euro 2028.

The Expression of Interest (EOI) submission is an important step in UEFA’s bidding process for Euro 2028.

Scotland look set to be confirmed as joint Euro 2028 hosts along with the rest of the UK and Ireland with no other bids for the tournament.

A deadline for submissions is set for today but barring a late, unexpected entry the UK-Ireland bid will be the sole option.

It is expected UK-Ireland will be confirmed as co-hosts for Euro 2028 at a meeting of Uefa’s executive committee on April 7.

Italy had looked set to bid but will switch to a move for Euro 2032.

The Scotland squad before the Euro 2020 opener against Czech Republic.

‘World class football nation’

Submitting the EOI follows a feasibility study which evaluated the hosting opportunities and local benefits of organising major international football events.

The Governments of the UK, Ireland, Scotland and Wales have confirmed their support for the EOI submission.

Given the Northern Ireland Executive is currently not meeting formally, officials there continue to observe the process closely.

Scottish FA Chief Executive Ian Maxwell insists it an early milestone in the strategic plan to showcase Scotland as a ‘world class football nation and venue’.

Scotland co-hosted Euro 2020 with three Group D fixtures and a knock-out match held at Hampden last summer.

Maxwell said: “The confirmation of our joint Expression of Interest to host EURO 2028 alongside our colleagues within the UK and Ireland FAs represents our commitment to continuing the momentum of Scottish football and the Scotland national teams on the European, international and world stage.

“It is also an early milestone in our new strategic plan, The Power of Football, in aspiring to host major tournaments to showcase Scotland as a world-class football nation and venue, following the successful co-hosting of UEFA EURO 2020 at Hampden Park.”

Scotland boss Steve Clarke led the nation into Euro 2020.

Benefits of Euro 2028 for Scotland

The unprecedented partnership of five nations will now develop their proposals further over the coming months.

That will be subject to the publication by UEFA of the full technical specification.

It will include engaging in discussions with possible host cities and stadia to define the optimum tournament model.

Scotland fans during the Euro 2020 match against Czech Republic at Hampden.

Maxwell said: “We will now work with UEFA, our fellow national associations, UK and Scottish Governments and local authorities to present an aspirational bid that will bring significant social and economic benefits to Scotland and to our national game.

“This, in turn, will help deliver on other ambitious objectives across the game and reinforce the power of Scottish football.”

