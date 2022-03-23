BREAKING: Football Associations of Scotland, England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland submit joint expression of interest to host Euro 2028

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Football Associations of Scotland, England, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and Wales have today submitted a joint ‘Expression of Interest’ (EOI) to host Euro 2028.

The Expression of Interest (EOI) submission is an important step in UEFA’s bidding process for Euro 2028.

Scotland look set to be confirmed as joint Euro 2028 hosts along with the rest of the UK and Ireland with no other bids for the tournament.

A deadline for submissions is set for today but barring a late, unexpected entry the UK-Ireland bid will be the sole option.

It is expected UK-Ireland will be confirmed as co-hosts for Euro 2028 at a meeting of Uefa’s executive committee on April 7.

Italy had looked set to bid but will switch to a move for Euro 2032.

‘World class football nation’

Submitting the EOI follows a feasibility study which evaluated the hosting opportunities and local benefits of organising major international football events.

The Governments of the UK, Ireland, Scotland and Wales have confirmed their support for the EOI submission.

Given the Northern Ireland Executive is currently not meeting formally, officials there continue to observe the process closely.

Scottish FA Chief Executive Ian Maxwell insists it an early milestone in the strategic plan to showcase Scotland as a ‘world class football nation and venue’.

Scotland co-hosted Euro 2020 with three Group D fixtures and a knock-out match held at Hampden last summer.

Maxwell said: “The confirmation of our joint Expression of Interest to host EURO 2028 alongside our colleagues within the UK and Ireland FAs represents our commitment to continuing the momentum of Scottish football and the Scotland national teams on the European, international and world stage.

“It is also an early milestone in our new strategic plan, The Power of Football, in aspiring to host major tournaments to showcase Scotland as a world-class football nation and venue, following the successful co-hosting of UEFA EURO 2020 at Hampden Park.”

Benefits of Euro 2028 for Scotland

The unprecedented partnership of five nations will now develop their proposals further over the coming months.

That will be subject to the publication by UEFA of the full technical specification.

It will include engaging in discussions with possible host cities and stadia to define the optimum tournament model.

Maxwell said: “We will now work with UEFA, our fellow national associations, UK and Scottish Governments and local authorities to present an aspirational bid that will bring significant social and economic benefits to Scotland and to our national game.

“This, in turn, will help deliver on other ambitious objectives across the game and reinforce the power of Scottish football.”