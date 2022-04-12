Junior football: East End targeting North Regional Cup success after reaching final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Junior football: East End targeting North Regional Cup success after reaching final

By Reporter
April 12, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 12, 2022, 11:38 am
East End FC manager Stuart Whicher. Picture by Chris Sumner
East End will face Dufftown in the North Regional Cup final next month after their 3-0 semi-final victory over First Division Stoneywood Parkvale at New Advocates Park.

After an even opening 45 minutes, the home side took the lead when a Josh Bolton free-kick was headed home by Mike Keller and, shortly afterwards, went two ahead in bizarre fashion – defender Dan Milne, attempting to play the ball back, saw his wind-assisted pass fly over the keeper and into his own net.

The game was over as a contest when, with just under 10 minutes remaining, a great through ball found Alex Quantrill, and he made no mistake to fire home the third.

East End manager Stuart Whicher is satisfied with the way the campaign has panned out, saying: “It’s been a good season and night and day compared to what we were like at the start.

“They’re a really good young squad, who all get on with each other off the park as well as on it.

“We played very well in the second half, although it was nip and tuck before the interval.

“We had to take Adam Joji off as he’s in the middle of Ramadan, so was basically running on empty, but we knew that would be the case.

“We’re fifth in the Superleague at present with one match to play against Dyce, and to get to the final of the Regional Cup is great for everyone.

“Obviously we want to go one better and actually lift the trophy, but we know it’s going to be tough. Although Dufftown are in the First Division, on their day they’re a match for anyone, so there’s absolutely no chance of us treating them lightly.

“With just the one game to play before the final, we may try to fix up a friendly to give the lads who haven’t been featuring a run-out. Dufftown still have a few games to play, so they’ll be match fit when the final comes round.

“Thankfully, everyone came through the Stoneywood Parkvale match unscathed, leaving Ryan Corthals as our only injury worry after the ankle problem he sustained a few weeks ago. He’s back in training now and should be back involved in the squad for the final.”

 

