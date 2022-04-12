Junior football: East End targeting North Regional Cup success after reaching final

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

East End will face Dufftown in the North Regional Cup final next month after their 3-0 semi-final victory over First Division Stoneywood Parkvale at New Advocates Park.

After an even opening 45 minutes, the home side took the lead when a Josh Bolton free-kick was headed home by Mike Keller and, shortly afterwards, went two ahead in bizarre fashion – defender Dan Milne, attempting to play the ball back, saw his wind-assisted pass fly over the keeper and into his own net.

The game was over as a contest when, with just under 10 minutes remaining, a great through ball found Alex Quantrill, and he made no mistake to fire home the third.

East End manager Stuart Whicher is satisfied with the way the campaign has panned out, saying: “It’s been a good season and night and day compared to what we were like at the start.

“They’re a really good young squad, who all get on with each other off the park as well as on it.

“We played very well in the second half, although it was nip and tuck before the interval.

“We had to take Adam Joji off as he’s in the middle of Ramadan, so was basically running on empty, but we knew that would be the case.

“We’re fifth in the Superleague at present with one match to play against Dyce, and to get to the final of the Regional Cup is great for everyone.

“Obviously we want to go one better and actually lift the trophy, but we know it’s going to be tough. Although Dufftown are in the First Division, on their day they’re a match for anyone, so there’s absolutely no chance of us treating them lightly.

“With just the one game to play before the final, we may try to fix up a friendly to give the lads who haven’t been featuring a run-out. Dufftown still have a few games to play, so they’ll be match fit when the final comes round.

“Thankfully, everyone came through the Stoneywood Parkvale match unscathed, leaving Ryan Corthals as our only injury worry after the ankle problem he sustained a few weeks ago. He’s back in training now and should be back involved in the squad for the final.”