Ellon Walking Football group make donation to Ukraine Disaster Fund on eve of Scotland’s World Cup play-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Ellon Walking Football group make donation to Ukraine Disaster Fund on eve of Scotland’s World Cup play-off

By Jack Nixon
June 1, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 1, 2022, 8:20 am
Ellon Walking Football Group have raised for the Ukraine Appeal.
Ellon Walking Football Group have raised for the Ukraine Appeal.

Ellon Walking Footballers have made a donation to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal ahead of Scotland’s World Cup play-off at Hampden.

Steve Clarke’s side take on Ukraine in a World Cup play-off semi-final on Wednesday evening with the winner facing Wales for a place at the main event in Qatar later this year.

The Ellon Walking Football group donated £340 to the Ukraine appeal, which was accepted by local businesswoman Maryana Eddie, who is from Ukraine.

Colin Grant, the organiser of the Ellon group, played for Hibernian during the 1960s and went on to manage Peterhead.

He said: “It seemed appropriate that we think beyond the context of the game, and show our support for the citizens of Ukraine who are suffering such brutal hostilities.

“It is the least we can do.

“We are all thinking of them and only too pleased to make a contribution which might go some way to alleviating the misery they are enduring.”

Ukranian businesswoman Maryana Eddie and Ellon Walking Football coordinator Colin Grant with members of the group. Picture by Paul Glendell

Mrs Eddie has been operating out of Ellon for the last 17 years and is married to a Scotsman. She is soon to be joined by her widowed mother who lives in West Ukraine.

She said: “These are difficult times for my fellow countrymen, but I am so relieved my mother is coming to Scotland to live.

“The donation is a lovely gesture, and although the money is important, the kindness and thoughts behind the gift are most appreciated.

“I have already received £46,000 in donations from all over Scotland. It makes me very proud to be part of the community here in Aberdeenshire.”

The presentation was made outside the Meadows Sports Trust on the outskirts of Ellon prior to the group’s weekly kickabout, although much of the morning was spent discussing the Scotland game.

Mrs Eddie was ambivalent about the outcome of the match at Hampden but said: “I have so many good times and memories of living here in Ellon that I won’t worry either way but my husband who is a Rangers supporter will be supporting Scotland.”

Mr Grant said: “It’s a pity there has to be a loser. More importantly I hope the conflict will soon come to an end.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]