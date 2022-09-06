North Region Junior football: Rothie Rovers boss – ‘I don’t think many sides will go to Dyce and score seven’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football Scottish Football

North Region Junior football: Rothie Rovers boss – ‘I don’t think many sides will go to Dyce and score seven’

By Reporter
September 6, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 6, 2022, 8:18 am
Rothie Rovers Football Club manager Kevin Beaton. Picture by Darrell Benns
Rothie Rovers Football Club manager Kevin Beaton. Picture by Darrell Benns

Rothie Rovers earned the right to host Culter in the last four of the Grill League Cup after an impressive 7-3 victory over 10-man Dyce at Ian Mair Park.

Hosts Dyce started the game the stronger and it was no real surprise when Jack Walker put them ahead after nine minutes.

As the match progressed, though, Rovers grew into it and stunned the home side with three goals in quick succession from the 27th minute, courtesy of Jake Stewart, a Morgan Cook own goal and Ethan Grant.

To make matters worse for Dyce, defender Blair Johnston was red carded to leave them playing more than half of the game a man down.

However, two minutes into the second half, Gavin Byers reduced the deficit when he netted to pull it back to 3-2.

But, five minutes later, Rothie’s top scorer from last season Stewart grabbed his second with the goal of game, netting after a mazy run, before Byers netted Dyce’s third in completing his own double.

At 4-3 up, Rovers weren’t finished – Grant notching his own brace before late goals from Fraser Reid and Shaun Faskin, in stoppage time, completed the goal action.

Rothie manager Kevin Beaton was understandably thrilled with the way his team had set about their business, saying: “I don’t think there are many sides that will go to Dyce and score seven.

“We actually didn’t start well and Dyce were the better team in the opening 25 minutes. However, the three quick goals and them getting a man sent off turned things round.

“They came out all guns blazing in the second half and we struggled against the 10 men. But then Jake comes up with a wonderful goal and that eased the pressure a bit.”

‘It’s going to be a long slog’

Rothie’s reward for the win is a home tie against Culter on Saturday week and it’s an encounter Beaton is relishing, adding: “When you get to a semi-final, anything can happen.

“We know them well and they know us well. We’ve a good relationship with Culter and we normally play them each season in pre-season friendlies.

“We don’t have a league game now until next month and there are so many teams in the Championship capable of beating each other, it’s going to be a long slog and we’re just looking to achieve a level of consistency, like every team.

“We were due to play Hall Russell United in the Regional Cup this weekend so we’ll give the squad the weekend off.

“Then we have Culter, followed by Glenafton Athletic at home in the Scottish Junior Cup.

“Glenafton won the trophy in 2017, and it’ll be a phenomenal experience. There’s no expectation for us in that one and that suits us fine.”

