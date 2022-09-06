North Region Junior football: Rothie Rovers boss – ‘I don’t think many sides will go to Dyce and score seven’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rothie Rovers earned the right to host Culter in the last four of the Grill League Cup after an impressive 7-3 victory over 10-man Dyce at Ian Mair Park.

Hosts Dyce started the game the stronger and it was no real surprise when Jack Walker put them ahead after nine minutes.

As the match progressed, though, Rovers grew into it and stunned the home side with three goals in quick succession from the 27th minute, courtesy of Jake Stewart, a Morgan Cook own goal and Ethan Grant.

To make matters worse for Dyce, defender Blair Johnston was red carded to leave them playing more than half of the game a man down.

However, two minutes into the second half, Gavin Byers reduced the deficit when he netted to pull it back to 3-2.

But, five minutes later, Rothie’s top scorer from last season Stewart grabbed his second with the goal of game, netting after a mazy run, before Byers netted Dyce’s third in completing his own double.

At 4-3 up, Rovers weren’t finished – Grant notching his own brace before late goals from Fraser Reid and Shaun Faskin, in stoppage time, completed the goal action.

Rothie manager Kevin Beaton was understandably thrilled with the way his team had set about their business, saying: “I don’t think there are many sides that will go to Dyce and score seven.

“We actually didn’t start well and Dyce were the better team in the opening 25 minutes. However, the three quick goals and them getting a man sent off turned things round.

“They came out all guns blazing in the second half and we struggled against the 10 men. But then Jake comes up with a wonderful goal and that eased the pressure a bit.”

‘It’s going to be a long slog’

Rothie’s reward for the win is a home tie against Culter on Saturday week and it’s an encounter Beaton is relishing, adding: “When you get to a semi-final, anything can happen.

“We know them well and they know us well. We’ve a good relationship with Culter and we normally play them each season in pre-season friendlies.

“We don’t have a league game now until next month and there are so many teams in the Championship capable of beating each other, it’s going to be a long slog and we’re just looking to achieve a level of consistency, like every team.

“We were due to play Hall Russell United in the Regional Cup this weekend so we’ll give the squad the weekend off.

“Then we have Culter, followed by Glenafton Athletic at home in the Scottish Junior Cup.

“Glenafton won the trophy in 2017, and it’ll be a phenomenal experience. There’s no expectation for us in that one and that suits us fine.”