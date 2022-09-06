Missing London teenager, 15, reported to be in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 15-year-old boy who has been reported missing from London is believed to be in Aberdeen.

Police have launched an appeal to trace Deandre Thomson who was last spotted on the city’s Union Street on Thursday, August 25.

He is reported to have travelled to north Scotland by train.

Deandre has been described as 5ft 9in, slender and with black hair.

When last seen, he was wearing black trousers and a grey Superdry jumper with the word “Apollo” on it. Deandre also has a piercing on his left ear.

Officers are now urging anyone with information about Deandre’s whereabouts to come forward and assist with their investigation.

People can submit a report by contacting police on 101, quoting incident number 1296 of September 3, or by filling out a contact form on their website.