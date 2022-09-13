Fort William interim boss reveals ex-Highland League players have returned to Claggan Park as he targets stronger community links

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fort William’s interim managers aim to rebuild a bond with the local community and use it as a turning point for the North Caledonian League club.

Alan Gray and Tommylee Taylor were last week confirmed as the short-term replacements for ex-Crawley Town coach Chris Baffour, who left Claggan Park after just a few months in charge.

Baffour, like his predecessor Shadab Iftikhar, brought in a number of players from England as Fort regroup after being relegated from the Highland League at the end of last season.

On September 3, in what was Baffour’s final game, Fort posted a fine 2-1 win at Thurso to get off the mark, but for reasons not clarified by either party, there was to be more hot-seat upheaval.

With the full NCL card postponed last weekend in respect of the Queen, who died last Thursday, Fort’s next game is on Saturday against Orkney.

That fixture will be played in Inverness in recognition of the distance between both sides, with the return match likely to be played somewhere in the north, such as Golspie or Brora, later in the season.

Interim boss Gray confirmed he and Taylor, assisted by Darren Duncan, have been happy with the initial reaction from the players.

And, vitally, the former South Lochaber Thistle manager confirmed a number of experienced Highland League-level players have agreed to come back to Claggan Park to kick-start a revival.

Experienced players back on board

Former Fort William captain and central defender Andrew “Zoomer” Martin, winger Martin Munro, and strikers Iain MacLellan and Logan Barker have all rejoined the club.

Defender John Treasurer, Fort’s former club captain, has also returned on loan from Nairn County until Christmas.

✍️ We are delighted to announce that former club-captain, John Treasurer has returned to the club on loan from @NairnCounty until Christmas. Welcome back, John! Many thanks to @NairnCounty for allowing this to be possible and all the best to them for the rest of the season. pic.twitter.com/4GREd5J54d — Fort William FC (@FortWilliamFC) September 13, 2022

He said: “What the weekend off allowed was for us a wee bit more time to work with the squad and look at what we have.

“All but one of the squad have committed to stay with Fort William and we have integrated six or seven good local players who we think will be really good additions to the squad – players with Highland League experience, which is important.

“We’ve got a good blend here and, at the minute, it looks like a strong pool of players.”

Taking stock at end of September

Gray explained the next two weeks will be vital for the club as chairman John Trew, the players and the management and coaches weigh up the options longer-term.

What is clear, though, is the greater good of the football club and local area is the top priority for Gray.

He said: “We just wanted to come in and steady the ship. We’ve only just over a week in and things have been pretty positive. At the end of the month, we’ll evaluate where we’re all at.

“The players are training within almost a full-time model. Now, I’m an active schools coordinator and my time is limited mainly to evenings, so we need to work out what is best for the players.

“Is it better to get another manager in who can devote more time, or will someone come in as a full-time coach while I’m still manager. That’s all to be looked at.

“My work is all about community and before I was an active school coordinator, I was a youth worker and my aim is always to go where required.

“If I’m not required as manager then I will find something else relating to football to work on within the community. I’m not precious about it.

“If there is someone who is a better fit or the players want someone who is full-time, then whatever is best for the club and for the local community is what we will do.

“I wasn’t looking to get back into management this season. I was going to have a nice wee year off and spend my time doing other things, but I stepped in when asked because I felt we were too distant from the community.

“The aim is to get the community back involved and get the locals through the door and get the guys faces known. We wanted to bring the community back in with the club and the club back in with the community.”

South Lochaber Thistle experience

Gray explained his background as he answered an unexpected call to come in and assist his former club.

He added: “I used to be one of the coaches at Fort William FC and, around five or six years ago, I started South Lochaber Thistle for lads who maybe couldn’t commit to the Highland League.

After discussions with the SFA & member clubs this morning, it has been agreed that fixtures due to be played on Wednesday 14th September will now go ahead as previously planned. All matches will have a minutes silence before kick off in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/t2T5hnju1T — North Caledonian FA (@NorthCaleyFA) September 12, 2022

“We ceased to run a men’s team just before the end of last season, but I am still part of South Lochaber Thistle, because we’ve still got the under-15s girls’ and ladies’ teams and I’m still involved.

“I said I’d take on the interim role for the remainder of September, so that now covers the game against Orkney and then Halkirk United away.”

* There are three matches in the North Caledonian League this Wednesday, with Inverness Athletic having the chance to go top should they win at Alness United, north rivals Halkirk United and Thurso meeting at Morrison Park, and Golspie Sutherland hosting Bonar Bridge.