Fort William confirm interim coaches will take place of manager Chris Baffour this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Fort William confirm interim coaches will take place of manager Chris Baffour this weekend

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
September 7, 2022, 4:47 pm Updated: September 7, 2022, 5:10 pm
Claggan Park, home of Fort William.
Claggan Park, home of Fort William.

Fort William have confirmed the departure of manager Chris Baffour from the Claggan Park hotseat.

The North Caledonian League side and ex-Crawley Town under-23 coach, who only took over from Shadab Iftikhar this summer, confirmed the news via a Wednesday afternoon statement.

It said: “The club and manager Chris Baffour have decided to part ways by mutual consent.

“We thank Chris for his efforts over the past few months and wish him well for the future.

Fort William FC manager
Chris Baffour. Photo: The Write Image

“Alan Gray and Tommylee Taylor will take charge of Saturday’s game at Claggan Park v St Duthus, 2pm kick-off.”

Taylor was in interim charge of Fort last season after manager Ashley Hollyer and assistant Paul Coutts left the Claggan club.

Fort won their first match of the season last weekend as they ran out 2-1 victors at Thurso thanks to goals from Asad Ahmed and Amin Benyoucef.

Baffour brought in almost an entire new pool of players ahead of the new campaign after the club were relegated from the Highland League after finishing bottom of the pack and withdrawing from their pyramid play-off clash against Banks o’ Dee, who replaced them in the HFL.

Baffour replaced Iftikhar, who became the Claggan manager last November.

Iftikhar, who assisted Roberto Martinez as part of the Belgian national side and at Everton and Wigan before that, was the first manager of South Asian Muslim heritage in senior Scottish football.

Once Fort were relegated, Iftikhar, from Preston, left Lochaber and is now technical director at Bhutanese club Thimphu City, based in Thimphu.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scottish Football

Aberdeen's Selina Edwards, second from left in top row, will represent Scotland at the Street Soccer Nations Cup this weekend. (Photo by Steve MacDougall / DCT Media)
Aberdeen woman grateful for playing opportunity as she prepares to represent Scotland at Street…
0
Chris Baffour.
Managerial moves at Fort William as Chris Baffour is no longer in charge
Rothie Rovers Football Club manager Kevin Beaton. Picture by Darrell Benns
North Region Junior football: Rothie Rovers boss - 'I don't think many sides will…
0
07/09/97 WORLD CUP QUALIFIER SCOTLAND v BELARUS (4-1) PITTODRIE - ABERDEEN The Scotland players observe a minute's silence in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales. From left: John Collins, Christian Dailly, Tosh McKinlay, Kevin Gallacher and Jim Leighton.; 3ab13f59-3546-46ec-9863-228f008e1ad3
Princess Diana's death sparked a political football stramash as Scotland's players headed to Aberdeen
File photo dated 24/09/11 of a football behind a goal net, as the head of the players' union said that as many as seven professional football clubs are now embroiled in the growing child sex abuse scandal, with more than 20 ex-players alleging they were victims.
Juniors: Rothie Rovers stun Dyce to reach Grill League Cup semi-final
Loch Ness are the new leaders of the North Caledonian League.
Loch Ness surge to victory against champions Invergordon to lead North Caledonian League
0
DUNDEE, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 07: Dundee Utd manager Jack Ross looks dejected at full-time during a cinch Premiership match between Dundee United and Livingston at Tannadice Stadium, on August 07, 2022, in Dundee, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Richard Gordon: Jack Ross' rapid decline at Dundee United was flabbergasting
Alness United manager Robert MacCormack is demanding a big performance to see off Halkirk United this weekend.
Alness United eager to maintain early high standards in North Caledonian League
0
Culter's Nikolas Wozniak, centre, with Nairn's Jack Maclean (left) and Andrew Maclean. Picture by Kami Thomson
Junior football: Culter head to Stoneywood Parkvale in the Grill League Cup
CR0028560 Banks o' Dee's new management team of (co-managers) Jamie Watt, Roy McBain, Josh Winton (coach) and head of youth development Aggie Gray. Picture of Spain Park astro pitch. Picture by Kenny Elrick 31/05/2021
Early Scottish Junior Cup exit for Banks o' Dee JFC

More from Press and Journal

Rich Hall brought his unique brand of stand-up humour and country charm to the Tivoli in Aberdeen.
REVIEW: Rich Hall brings a north-east style hoedown to the Tivoli Theatre
0
Aberdeen Sheriff Court Alexander Henderson...???. Picture by CHRIS SUMNER Taken 27/7/2011 POSITIVE ID BY CHRIS SUMNER NOT FOR WEB/NIBYLINE .
Jail for dealer caught with £10,000 of Class A drugs in BMW
Orkney tenants
Tenant satisfaction declines in Orkney as goodwill seen during pandemic fades
0
Independent councillor for Heldon and Laich John Cowe has raised concerns over people from Burghead, Hopeman and the surrounding areas travelling to Lossiemouth to see a GP amid proposed surgery closures.
No 'magic bullet' to solve transport issues for patients in Burghead and Hopeman facing…
0
Co-owner Karen Twist outside Kinlochewe Hotel.
Highland hotel under new family ownership after £450,000-plus sale
0
Children need to start phonics-based literacy as early as possible, says Anne Glennie. Photo: Shutterstock
International Literacy Day: Why this expert wants to put Biff, Chip and Kipper books…
0