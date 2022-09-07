Fort William confirm interim coaches will take place of manager Chris Baffour this weekend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fort William have confirmed the departure of manager Chris Baffour from the Claggan Park hotseat.

The North Caledonian League side and ex-Crawley Town under-23 coach, who only took over from Shadab Iftikhar this summer, confirmed the news via a Wednesday afternoon statement.

It said: “The club and manager Chris Baffour have decided to part ways by mutual consent.

“We thank Chris for his efforts over the past few months and wish him well for the future.

“Alan Gray and Tommylee Taylor will take charge of Saturday’s game at Claggan Park v St Duthus, 2pm kick-off.”

Taylor was in interim charge of Fort last season after manager Ashley Hollyer and assistant Paul Coutts left the Claggan club.

Fort won their first match of the season last weekend as they ran out 2-1 victors at Thurso thanks to goals from Asad Ahmed and Amin Benyoucef.

Baffour brought in almost an entire new pool of players ahead of the new campaign after the club were relegated from the Highland League after finishing bottom of the pack and withdrawing from their pyramid play-off clash against Banks o’ Dee, who replaced them in the HFL.

The club and manager Chris Baffour have decided to part ways by mutual consent. We thank Chris for his efforts over the past few months and wish him well for the future. Alan Gray and Tommylee Taylor will take charge of Saturday’s game at Claggan vs St. Duthus. 2pm kickoff. — Fort William FC (@FortWilliamFC) September 7, 2022

Baffour replaced Iftikhar, who became the Claggan manager last November.

Iftikhar, who assisted Roberto Martinez as part of the Belgian national side and at Everton and Wigan before that, was the first manager of South Asian Muslim heritage in senior Scottish football.

Once Fort were relegated, Iftikhar, from Preston, left Lochaber and is now technical director at Bhutanese club Thimphu City, based in Thimphu.