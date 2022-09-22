Scotland fan view: National team reaping the benefits of players willing to step out of their comfort zones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Scotland fan view: National team reaping the benefits of players willing to step out of their comfort zones

By Chris Crighton
September 22, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: September 22, 2022, 12:26 pm
Scotland's Lyndon Dykes celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0.
Scotland's Lyndon Dykes celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0.

Jack Hendry’s Scotland career may not go on to set many records, but as of last night he is the holder of at least one.

For three different clubs is he the first player ever to represent them in a Scotland side: no other man in history can make such a claim.

Now on the books of Cremonese after stops at Oostende and Brugge, Hendry is indicative of a shift in attitudes among our country’s professional footballers. These are locations Scots players of times past would barely even have considered going on holiday, let alone to live and work.

As the world becomes smaller, and young players more willing to step outside their comfort zone, Scotland’s players are increasingly collecting broader and richer experiences than their predecessors.

That can only be of benefit to the national team when it crosses paths with opponents drawn together from all across the globe.

Scotland’s John McGinn at full time after the win against Ukraine.

Though clearly far from the worst, the names do not jump off the teamsheet as constituting the best Scotland side of the century. But the evidence continues to suggest that’s exactly what it is, and that its members arrive excellently prepared by their constant exposure to high-class domestic competition must be a factor.

With Hendry in Serie A and eight other starters playing in the English Premiership, Steve Clarke is not having to scratch around for players like his direct forebears.

For all that, it required the introduction of one from a lower division to put the points away. As Southampton pair Stuart Armstrong and Che Adams squandered a series of glorious chances, trusty Lyndon Dykes stuck his head above the parapet to show them how it’s done.

A cosmopolitan side with a prosaic finishing touch: this Scotland side is covering a lot of miles, and plenty of bases too.

