WATCH: Meet Aberdeen’s vintage fashionista who’s taking Instagram by storm

By Rosemary Lowne
September 22, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: September 22, 2022, 11:52 am
Passion for vintage fashion: Jo Muir's love of vintage clothes and accessories shines through her business Wardrobe Foxes Vintage. Photos/video all Wullie Marr, DC Thomson.
Passion for vintage fashion: Jo Muir's love of vintage clothes and accessories shines through her business Wardrobe Foxes Vintage. Photos/video all Wullie Marr, DC Thomson.

As a self-confessed vintage fashion magpie with a penchant for sequins, nothing can dull Jo Muir’s sparkle.

Shining a light on the beauty of vintage clothing one faux fur coat at a time, the 39-year-old Gray’s School of Art graduate is quickly making a name for herself through her online independent label Wardrobe Foxes Vintage.

Eyes sparkling just like the glittering tinsel chandeliers hanging down from the ceiling of her fabulously fashionable set-up at Deemouth Artist Studios in Torry, Jo is having the time of her life sourcing and customising vintage outfits before selling them through her Instagram page.

“When I see pictures of folk wearing the vintage clothes they’ve bought from me it makes me super happy,” says Jo who particularly loves 70s and 80s vintage clothes.

“I love vintage clothes so to share that with other people is nice.”

Jo Muir sells most of her vintage outfits through her Instagram page
Jo’s eye for all things vintage shines through in her wonderful collection of one-off vintage pieces.

Leap of faith

With a fire burning in her belly as bright as her trademark red lipstick, Jo had nothing to lose when she took a leap – or strut – of faith by opening up her own vintage fashion business during lockdown.

“For 10 years I worked as a fashion merchandiser, visual merchandiser and latterly the lead for fashion at John Lewis in Aberdeen,” says Jo, who studied sculpture at Gray’s School of Art followed by a Master’s degree in sculpture at Wimbledon College of Art in London.

“So I would create these amazing shop front windows and dress all the mannequins.

“When I got furloughed from John Lewis during lockdown I started to feel really trapped in my house and thought I can’t just sit here and do nothing.

“I had always loved vintage so I thought this would be a good creative outlet to sell vintage because it’s something I really believe in.”

Jo Muir models some of the vintage pieces customers can buy.
Jo loves sequins.

2k Instagram followers

Overcoming her initial nerves and fears of failure, Jo started sourcing and selling vintage clothes through videos she posts on her Instagram page.

“I was a bit nervous when I started filming videos of the vintage clothes I was selling and posting them on Instagram because I’m quite shy,” says Jo.

“But it just went really well and I started to get customers from Ireland, England and locally.”

With Aberdeen’s iconic John Lewis store closing its doors in August last year, Jo threw herself into her vintage fashion business.

“Moving into Deemouth Artist Studios has been amazing,” says Jo.

“My studio isn’t open 24/7 as a shop but I organise open studio events and if people want to make an appointment to come into the studio they can.

“I mostly sell online through my Instagram page.”

There’s vintage treasure for everyone at Wardrobe Foxes Vintage.
The rails are brimming with vintage outfits.

Video – 4 Autumn fashion tips

Every vintage piece of clothing or accessorise that Jo sells has been handpicked.

“I hand pick everything that I sell obviously I can’t reveal my sources but I’ve been really lucky,” says Jo.

“Recently, a lady donated an amazing gown from the 1950s.

“I really love the idea that I’m giving treasured vintage clothes a new lease of life.”

Vintage treasure: Jo Muir has customers all over the country.

Jo also creates hair accessories and belts using vintage ties.

“I realised that vintage ties were something that nobody ever bought anymore,” says Jo.

“But they come in amazing patterns and prints so I started making belts, scrunchies and hair ruffle headbands from the old ties.

“I want to show people how you can wear a little bit of vintage print with your normal outfit.

“And the next thing I’m hoping to do is to take vintage pieces, reimagine them and re-work them into different things.”

Love of her life

Jo’s love of all things vintage will be illustrated when she ties the knot with her soulmate Andrew Davidson next month.

“I’m getting married in October so my dress is vintage and I’m making all the décor, it’ll be quite a vintage/disco vibe,” says Jo.

This faux fur coat is one of Jo’s must-have vintage pieces.

“I’ve really enjoyed making the décor so I was thinking about branching into that next.”

Jo says her partner Andrew has been an incredible support throughout her business venture as has her mum Sandra.

Video – Why vintage?

Another huge support were the staff at the Business Gateway who guided her through everything she needed to know about setting up a new business.

“The Business Gateway was great as I went on this course to learn to do my taxes etc,” says Jo.

“One woman there told me not to worry if I didn’t make profit in the first year as nobody makes profit in their first year but I did make profit so that gave me a lot of motivation to keep going.

“Then during the second year, when everything opened back up after lockdown, I thought my profits would be down but they were up again.

“I don’t do this to make money, I do it because I love it but that was a great motivation.”

Jo has plans to use her creative skills to re-work vintage clothes.

Christmas event

With Christmas only months away, Jo is inviting people along to an open studio/Christmas shopping event at Deemouth Artist Studios.

“Everyone is welcome to come along on the last weekend in November and the first weekend in December.”

For more information about Wardrobe Foxes Vintage check out her Instagram page.

