Home Sport Football Scottish Football

North clubs to meet in last 32 of Scottish Junior Cup

By Reporter
September 26, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 26, 2022, 7:42 am
Josh Bolton, centre, scored twice for East End
Josh Bolton, centre, scored twice for East End

East End will host Newmachar United in the last 32 of the Scottish Junior Cup next month after both safely negotiated their second-round matches.

End’s game with Sunnybank, which was switched to Heathryfold, went to penalty kicks after Josh Bolton’s double was cancelled out by efforts from Andrew Mutch and Mikey Taylor.

The Premier League side edged it 6-5 in the shootout.

A goal from Neil Scott, following an excellent move, and a Ryan Whelan header saw United account for Letham.

At Glenury Park, Stonehaven ended the hopes of Culter in another tie decided by spot kicks. Keith Horne put Hive in front before Willie Mathers levelled, the home team progressing 6-5 on penalties.

Also though are Ellon United, who defeated Bathgate Thistle 3-1 on penalties, after the tie had ended 1-1 with Joey Airens on the mark for United, who now travel to Dundee East Craigie in the next round.

Stoneywood Parkvale’s match with Bellshill Athletic was abandoned in the second half, with the visitors leading 2-1, when the home side’s James Olufome suffered a suspected broken leg and there was a lengthy wait for an ambulance.

The game has been rescheduled for Saturday, October 8.

Elsewhere, it was a case of what might have been with the remaining north sides’ challenges faltering.

Hermes lost 2-0 at Beith, Forres Thistle went down by a single goal at home to Thorniewood United, Banchory St Ternan and Rothie Rovers went down 5-1 at home to Gartcairn and Glenafton respectively and Glentanar lost heavily at Darvel.

Bridge of Don Thistle up to second place in Premier League

In the McBookie.com Premier League, a Sam Muirhead hat-trick, James Bain (2) and Stewart Rennie gave Bridge of Don Thistle a comfortable win at Maud, a result that moves the Jags up to second.

Nairn St Ninian’s recent good form continued with Liam Robinson, Robert Macdonald and Charlie Fonweban finding the net at Colony Park, for whom Jamie Brailsford scored a consolation.

Dufftown drew 1-1 with Dyce at Westburn Park where Dean McDonald was on target for the visitors.

In the Championship, both Banks O’Dee JFC and Fraserburgh United go level on points with leaders Sunnybank after victories on the road.

United were 3-1 winners at Aberdeen University while Dee had Scott Milne (2), Charlie Rothnie, Josh Milne and Ewen Robertson on the scoresheet in the 5-2 success at Deveronside.

Adam Carter and Elijah Ogunwale scored for Cruden Bay in the 2-0 win at Islavale and Kelvin Mackenzie (2), Finlay Nicol, Jamie Davidson and Lewis Taylor were the Burghead Thistle marksmen in the 5-2 victory at Lossiemouth United.

Completing a quintet of away wins were Longside, 3-2 victors at New Elgin.

RESULTS

SCOTTISH JUNIOR CUP – Second round: Banchory St. Ternan 1, Gartcairn 6; Beith 2, Hermes 0; Darvel 10 (ten), Glentanar 1; East End 2, Sunnybank 2 (East End won 6-5 on penalties); Ellon United 1, Bathgate Thistle 1 (Ellon won 3-1 on penalties); Forres Thistle 0,  Thorniewood United 1; Montrose Roselea 1, Shotts Bon Accord 2; Newmachar United 2, Letham 0; Rothie Rovers 1, Glenafton Athletic 5; Stonehaven 1, Culter 1 (Stonehaven won 6-5 on penalties); Stoneywood Parkvale A, Bellshill Athletic A.

McBOOKIE.com PREMIER LEAGUE – Colony Park 1, Nairn St Ninian 3; Dufftown 1, Dyce 1; Maud 0, Bridge of Don Thistle 6.

McBOOKIE.com CHAMPIONSHIP – Aberdeen University 1, Fraserburgh United 3; Deveronside 2, Banks O’Dee JFC 5; Islavale 0, Cruden Bay 2; Lossiemouth United 2, Burghead Thistle 5; New Elgin 2, Longside 3.

 

