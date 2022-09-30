Junior football: Culter and East End ready to compete for the first silverware of the season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The first silverware of the season will be awarded on Sunday afternoon when Culter and East End meet at Lochside Park in the final of the Grill League Cup.

With both sides enjoying a successful season, it should be a close, entertaining match and one which both camps believe they can win.

East End boss Stuart Whicher said: “Everyone at East End is looking forward to playing our part in Sunday’s final.

“Getting to another final so quickly after winning the Regional Cup in May is a reward for an excellent start to the season.

“The final should be a great occasion contested by two good teams. Although we are considered underdogs for the tie, we believe the best version of ourselves is a match for anyone over 90 minutes and Sunday is no different.

“We have a few niggles with Craig Mackie, Finlay Johnston and Lee McAllister all facing an anxious wait to see if they will be ready for Sunday’s game.

“The final may also be too soon for the returning Gregor Whyte.

“One player that will definitely be missing the final is Andrew Youngson, brother of Culter manager Lee. Andrew is on loan from our opponents and not allowed to play against his parent club.

“On a more positive note, we have just signed forward Cai Matthew on loan from Huntly FC and he comes into our thinking for the final.”

For the Culter camp, manager Lee Youngson said: “We are looking forward to the final, this will be the first final for Culter since 2015, so there’s a good atmosphere around the club with the committee and supporters at the moment.

“We’re coming into this final on the back of a strong start to the season, so confidence is high, and the intensity and energy levels have been good which has shown in our results but on Sunday all that goes out the window.

“We know how tough the final will be, East End are unbeaten this season and have proven with their success last season that they are capable of beating anyone, so we need each player at it from start to finish.

“It’s been a frustrating period since we arrived at Crombie Park mid-season in 2018 as the two seasons following that were cancelled due to Covid-19. It was only last season we got to complete a full season start to finish and we are almost four years in so that’s been frustrating.

“We’ve finally got some momentum and a final to look forward too but as the players know, you’re not remembered for reaching finals, you’re remembered for silverware and we have al lot of work to do across the 90 minutes on Sunday to achieve that.”

The final starts at 2pm on Sunday.

Hermes host Stonehaven

Hermes have the opportunity on Saturday to consolidate their position at the top of the McBookie.com NRJFA Premier League when they entertain a Stonehaven side capable of causing an upset on their day while Bridge of Don Thistle, currently second, are on the road at Stoneywood Parkvale.

At Ian Mair Park, it should be a competitive 90 minutes when Dyce face Ellon United, bottom club Dufftown travel to Colony Park, still looking for their first win of the campaign, Maud host Nairn St Ninian and Montrose Roselea are at Banchory St Ternan.

Championship pacesetters Sunnybank go to Cruden Bay while challengers Banks o’ Dee JFC welcome Forres Thistle to Spain Park and Fraserburgh United make the trip to Newmachar United for what could be the division’s match of the day.

Elsewhere, Rothie Rovers are at home to Burghead Thistle, Longside are at the Hillhead Centre to face Aberdeen University, Buchanhaven Hearts host Lossiemouth United, Islavale have home advantage against Deveronside and Glentanar are away to New Elgin.

All matches get under way at 2pm.