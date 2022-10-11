North Region Junior football: Bridge of Don Thistle boss Lewis Muirhead thinks top-flight is more exciting since Banks o’ Dee promotion, while crowds have been boosted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North Region Junior football: Bridge of Don Thistle boss Lewis Muirhead thinks top-flight is more exciting since Banks o’ Dee promotion, while crowds have been boosted

By Reporter
October 11, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 11, 2022, 7:46 am
Bridge of Don Thistle's Sam Muirhead, right, is pursues by Banchory St. Ternan's Greg Milne. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Bridge of Don Thistle's Sam Muirhead, right, is pursues by Banchory St. Ternan's Greg Milne. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Bridge of Don Thistle moved level with McBookie.com Premier League leaders Hermes, having played two games more, thanks to a 4-1 Aberdeen Sports Village win over Banchory St. Ternan.

Sam Muirhead scored his third hat-trick of the season for Thistle in the clash.

Stewart Rennie fired the home side in front after 12 minutes with a fine finish from the edge of the area and, five minutes later, Muirhead’s free-kick doubled the advantage and gave the Jags a 2-0 lead at the break.

On the hour mark, Calan Anderson-Shirreffs reduced the deficit after Kyle Murphy had conceded a free-kick just outside the box, but-  eleven minutes later – Muirhead restored the two-goal advantage by being the first to react to a rebound inside the six-yard box.

Shortly afterwards, the same player completed his treble with a close-range effort.

Thistle’s manager Lewis Muirhead, while happy with his side’s form now, is at a loss as to why they always seem to struggle in the opening weeks of the season, saying: “For whatever reason, we seem to be slow starters, for which I take full responsibility for.

“We had a decent pre-season – admittedly circumstances dictated that we had to recruit late which may have had a bearing, but it’s simply not good enough.

“Our aim is to try and compete at the top end of the league and, while we’ve given other teams a huge start, we’ve just got to dig in as I’m sure every side will have their shaky spell throughout the course of the season.”

Thistle’s Stewart Rennie and Banchory’s Greg Milne. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

With Banks o’ Dee now in the Highland League, Muirhead feels the top-flight is providing more entertainment, adding: “It’s definitely more competitive and there’s a lot of goals being shared around so, all in all, it seems to be an exciting league.

“Internally, it’ll be a great success for whoever wins the division, but, externally, there’ll be folk who say that if Banks o’ Dee were still around you wouldn’t have won it and that’s only natural, but you can only play what’s in front of you.

“More and more teams also seem to be putting more emphasis on youth and I believe that’s having a positive effect on crowds as parents and others are coming along to watch as they have done through the age groups. So, as I say, we’ve just got to hang in there and see where it takes us.”

Thistle are next in action on Friday, when they make the short trip to Lochside Park to play pacesetters Hermes – with the chance for both sides to go clear at the top.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

