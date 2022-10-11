Aberdeen’s confidence will not be rocked by Tannadice defeat, says assistant manager Lee Sharp

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s confidence will not be damaged by the horror defeat at Tannadice, according to assistant boss Lee Sharp.

The Dons slumped to a 4-0 loss at Dundee United, the club currently rock bottom of the Premiership table.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin watched the heavy defeat unfold from the stands as he served the first game of a hefty ban.

Goodwin was hit with an eight-game ban by the SFA for comments about Hibs’ defender Ryan Porteous following a 3-1 loss at Easter Road.

The SFA sanctioned Goodwin with an immediate six-game ban, with a further two matches suspended until the end of the season.

Aberdeen have confirmed they will appeal the ban.

Sharp was in charge in the Tannadice dugout as the Reds crashed to defeat.

Asked if there was a concern the loss would dent confidence, Sharp said: “No. I don’t think so.

“All the players are disappointed and were pretty dejected.

“But we will dust ourselves down and go again.”

‘We apologise. The players apologise’

Banned boss Goodwin was able to remain in contact with Sharp via phone during the Tannadice clash.

Aberdeen were backed by a 4,000-strong travelling support for the 6pm Saturday kick-off.

To put that into context, the attendance at Livingston’s 1-0 loss at home to Ross County at 3pm on Saturday was 3,696.

Many of the travelling Red Army wore Jim Goodwin masks in support of the banned manager, supplied by the Evening Express.

Sharp thanked the club’s supporters for their commitment in travelling to Tannadice and also for their backing during the game.

He also apologised to the fans, admitting they were let down.

Sharp said: “There is a real sense of disappointment and letting them down after they all made the effort to come down.

“There was a great turnout.

“We apologise, the team apologises.

“We are just disappointed and would like to applaud them for coming down.

“Throughout the game, they were great and very vocal.

“That gives the players a right lift and they love that.

“The fans really backed the players. We wanted to give them better performance and scoreline.

“We are just disappointed we didn’t put on a better performance and get something from the game.”

Barron returns after four months out

Amid the murk of a chastening defeat, there was a positive in the return from the long-term injury of midfielder Connor Barron.

The 20-year-old was introduced at half-time for Marley Watkins, soon after the Reds lost two quickfire goals to trail 2-0.

It was Barron’s first game time of the season.

Scotland U21 international Barron had not previously featured this campaign, having suffered a knee injury during a pre-season friendly.

Aberdeen are locked in contract talks with Barron and his agent in the bid to get the midfielder tied to a longer-term deal.

Barron’s current contract expires in summer 2024.

On-loan Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson also returned against Dundee United from a two-match suspension.

Clarkson was introduced in the 57th minute, replacing Vicente Besuijen.

Sharp praised Barron and Clarkson for both making a positive impact and bringing a creative “spark”.

However, the Reds would go on to concede a further two goals from a Jamie McGrath penalty and Ross McCrorie’s own goal.

Sharp said: “Leighton and Connor both came on and we changed the shape in the second half.

“Both of them were really good when they came on.

“They gave us a lift up until Dundee United’s penalty.

“Until then I thought we were really good and getting back into the game.

“For 20 minutes, we looked a real threat with creativity and a bit of a spark.

“I thought if we had scored at that point we could possibly go on to get something out of the game.

“But we lost a third and there’s not much you could do about the fourth goal.”