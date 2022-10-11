Aberdeen’s confidence will not be rocked by Tannadice defeat, says assistant manager Lee Sharp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen’s confidence will not be rocked by Tannadice defeat, says assistant manager Lee Sharp

By Sean Wallace
October 11, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 11, 2022, 7:49 am
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after scoring an own goal to make it 4-0 Dundee United.
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after scoring an own goal to make it 4-0 Dundee United.

Aberdeen’s confidence will not be damaged by the horror defeat at Tannadice, according to assistant boss Lee Sharp.

The Dons slumped to a 4-0 loss at Dundee United, the club currently rock bottom of the Premiership table.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin watched the heavy defeat unfold from the stands as he served the first game of a hefty ban.

Goodwin was hit with an eight-game ban by the SFA for comments about Hibs’ defender Ryan Porteous following a 3-1 loss at Easter Road.

The SFA sanctioned Goodwin with an immediate six-game ban, with a further two matches suspended until the end of the season.

Aberdeen have confirmed they will appeal the ban.

Sharp was in charge in the Tannadice dugout as the Reds crashed to defeat.

Asked if there was a concern the loss would dent confidence, Sharp said: “No. I don’t think so.

“All the players are disappointed and were pretty dejected.

“But we will dust ourselves down and go again.”

Aberdeen assistant manager Lee Sharp during the 4-0 loss at Dundee United.

‘We apologise. The players apologise’

Banned boss Goodwin was able to remain in contact with Sharp via phone during the Tannadice clash.

Aberdeen were backed by a 4,000-strong travelling support for the 6pm Saturday kick-off.

To put that into context, the attendance at Livingston’s 1-0 loss at home to Ross County at 3pm on Saturday was 3,696.

Many of the travelling Red Army wore Jim Goodwin masks in support of the banned manager, supplied by the Evening Express.

Sharp thanked the club’s supporters for their commitment in travelling to Tannadice and also for their backing during the game.

He also apologised to the fans, admitting they were let down.

Sharp said: “There is a real sense of disappointment and letting them down after they all made the effort to come down.

“There was a great turnout.

“We apologise, the team apologises.

“We are just disappointed and would like to applaud them for coming down.

“Throughout the game, they were great and very vocal.

Aberdeen fans with Jim Goodwin banned masks during the game at Dundee United.

“That gives the players a right lift and they love that.

“The fans really backed the players. We wanted to give them better performance and scoreline.

“We are just disappointed we didn’t put on a better performance and get something from the game.”

Barron returns after four months out

Amid the murk of a chastening defeat, there was a positive in the return from the long-term injury of midfielder Connor Barron.

The 20-year-old was introduced at half-time for Marley Watkins, soon after the Reds lost two quickfire goals to trail 2-0.

It was Barron’s first game time of the season.

Scotland U21 international Barron had not previously featured this campaign, having suffered a knee injury during a pre-season friendly.

Aberdeen are locked in contract talks with Barron and his agent in the bid to get the midfielder tied to a longer-term deal.

Barron’s current contract expires in summer 2024.

On-loan Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson also returned against Dundee United from a two-match suspension.

Clarkson was introduced in the 57th minute, replacing Vicente Besuijen.

Sharp praised Barron and Clarkson for both making a positive impact and bringing a creative “spark”.

Aberdeen’s Connor Barron during the 4-0 loss at Dundee United.

However, the Reds would go on to concede a further two goals from a Jamie McGrath penalty and Ross McCrorie’s own goal.

Sharp said: “Leighton and Connor both came on and we changed the shape in the second half.

“Both of them were really good when they came on.

“They gave us a lift up until Dundee United’s penalty.

“Until then I thought we were really good and getting back into the game.

“For 20 minutes, we looked a real threat with creativity and a bit of a spark.

“I thought if we had scored at that point we could possibly go on to get something out of the game.

“But we lost a third and there’s not much you could do about the fourth goal.”

