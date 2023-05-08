Junior football: Three down one to go for relentless Culter

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Culter added the North Regional Cup to their trophy haul for the season with a 2-0 final win over Rothie Rovers at Colony Park – and boss Lee Youngson is hungry for more.

Ross Clark put the Crombie Park side in front on the half hour mark with his 30th goal of the season and eight minutes later Craig MacAskill added number two.

There was no further scoring and victorious manager Youngson admitted the match wasn’t the greatest spectacle in miserable conditions.

He said: “It wasn’t a great final, but we knew that would be the case given the playing conditions at Colony Park.

“In the first half we had all the ball, Rothie just sat in which made it tough, but we had our moments and capitalised when it counted, something we’ve done well this season.

“The second half was poor, we passed up a good opportunity to go 3-0 ahead just after the break, and Rothie had a big chance midway through the half, but in the end it was the right result in my opinion.”

Youngson hungry for more silverware

Victory for Culter makes it trophy number three of the campaign for the club and Youngson hopes his side can go on to add a fourth.

He said: “I’m proud of the players.

“It’s one thing to win the league like we’ve done only losing one game and drawing one, it’s another to go win two cups and have a chance for three when we face Stonehaven in the McLeman Cup.

“I knew what the group was capable of, but the consistency this season has been tremendous.

“I’m delighted to win the Regional Cup for a second time, and even more pleased to win the treble with Culter.

“It was a huge achievement to do this at East End, but this tops it when considering where the team was when we arrived in 2018-19.”

Culter boss hopes to repay hard-working committee

Culter boss Youngson insists the trophy haul is just rewards for the outstanding efforts behind the scenes by the committee at Crombie Park.

He said: “I’m so pleased for the committee, the likes of Doug Jamieson, Eric Duncan and Larry Officer.

“I’ve seen them in tears with joy in recent weeks, that really shows what it means.

“The president Gordon Thomson deserves all the joy too, the work he puts in with minimal support is incredible.

“It’s not easy running a football team at this level and he does a lot of it on his own.

He’s the heartbeat of Culter, it means to world to him so I’m glad we’ve delivered some success for him.

“All focus shifts to the last game of the season on Friday, we have a great chance to put our name down in history by winning all four cups.

I’m happy with what we’ve achieved off course but it’s not enough, we want more.

“You can’t get tired of winning trophies, we’ve won a fair few as a group but the fire in the belly is as strong as ever.

“We will be hoping for another cup on Friday then I’ll be demanding we go again next season.”

Spain Park is the venue for Friday’s McLeman Cup final with a 7 pm kick-off.

Premier League action

In the McBookie.com Premier League, Lee Taggart, Keith Horne and Danny Anderson found the net as Stonehaven defeated Colony Park at Glenury Park.

Banchory St Ternan ended the season with victory at home to Dufftown, Callum Sherrif and Bret Findlay on target.

East End won by the odd goal in nine at neighbours Bridge of Don Thistle.

Doubles from Scott Kerr and Max Reid and Cai Matthew counter were the visitors marksmen with Sam Muirhead (3) and Grant Munro replying for the Jags.

Sunnybank crowned Championship winners

At Heathryfold, Sunnybank confirmed themselves as the Championship winners with Adam Reid and an own goal the highlights of the 2-1 success over Buchanhaven Hearts.

Fraserburgh United are also promoted with Liam Strachan’s spot kick helping them on their way to a 4-0 victory against New Elgin.

Newmachar United’s 4-1 win against Glentanar, with Kyle Munro (2), Ryan Cormack and Ryan Whelan (pen) on the mark, means a single point in their final two games is required to be playing top flight football next season.

There were home victories for Aberdeen University and Islavale over Deveronside and Longside respectively.

Forres Thistle’s promotion hopes received a setback when they were held 1-1 at Lossiemouth United.

Dave Bromley’s opener for the Jags was cancelled out by a Harvey Henderson strike.

In the Premier League tomorrow evening, East End are at home to Maud while Stonehaven visit Stoneywood Parkvale and in the Championship, promotion chasing Rothie Rovers host Fraserburgh United.

Lossiemouth United go to Islavale (7 pm KO).

There’s a place in the Elginshire Cup final up for grabs with Deveronside welcoming Banks O’Dee JFC to Macduff Sports Centre with a 7.30pm start.

Results

NORTH REGIONAL CUP – Final: Culter 2, Rothie Rovers 0.

PREMIER LEAGUE – Banchory St Ternan 2, Dufftown 0; Bridge of Don Thistle 4, East End 5; Stonehaven 3, Colony Park 0.

CHAMPIONSHIP – Aberdeen University 5, Deveronside 2; Fraserburgh United 4, New Elgin 0; Islavale 1, Longside 0; Lossiemouth United 1, Forres Thistle 1; Newmachar United 4, Glentanar 1; Sunnybank 2, Buchanhaven Hearts 1.