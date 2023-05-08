Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson vows club will come back stronger following Championship relegation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson vows club will come back stronger following Championship relegation

Cove were relegated after just one season in the Championship after a 2-1 defeat to Morton on Friday.

By Sophie Goodwin
Cove Rangers skipper Mitch Megginson.
Cove Rangers skipper Mitch Megginson. Image: SNS

Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson has backed his side to bounce back from being relegated from the Championship.

The Balmoral Stadium outfit’s debut season in the second tier ended in bitter disappointment as they were relegated on the final day of the campaign.

Cove went into Friday night with a chance to escape the drop entirely, but a 2-1 defeat to 10-man Greenock Morton and Hamilton Accies’ stalemate with Arbroath meant Paul Hartley’s men finished bottom with 31 points.

Megginson has been with the club through all its highs – two title wins and two promotions since coming into the SPFL pyramid – and now its most recent low.

He says relegation from the Championship after only one season is a “sore one to take” but believes Cove will come back stronger.

The captain said: “The drive is there from the chairman (Keith Moorhouse), the gaffer and myself as well.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley after his side were relegated from the Championship.
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley, right, after his side were relegated from the Championship. Image: SNS.

“I’ve been here with the good times, but we’ve got to take this (relegation) on the chin as a low.

“For everyone, it will be a learning curve. It’s not something we’ve endured before.

“We’ve got to go win League One again and come back to the Championship better for it.

“In terms of how quickly we’ve progressed – we’ve won League Two, we’ve won League One – the Championship was always going to be a tough ask.

“We should have given ourselves a better chance – at least in the play-offs – but we’ve not done that, so we have to take it on the chin and focus on next season now.”

Megginson bemoans lack of quality over Championship campaign

Following the 2-1 defeat to Morton, Megginson reiterated his manger’s thoughts by saying their entire Championship campaign fell below the required standard.

Megginson said: “It’s been the story of our season – we were comfortable against Morton and had plenty chances to see it off, but we didn’t do that.

“And we have not done that all season. We haven’t been good enough defensively or in attack and in this league you get punished for that.

“It’s just been the kind of season where it’s been indifferent in terms of the way we’ve played. This (Balmoral Stadium) used to be a fortress, but that’s not been the case this season.

“We had two good results (before Morton) which gave us a chance and we should’ve taken at least a draw from that, but we haven’t and we’ve been punished.”

Cove Rangers' Scott Ross sitting on the pitch looking dejected following the defeat to Morton.
Cove Rangers Scott Ross’ looking dejected following the defeat to Morton. Image: SNS.

Having been relegated on goal-difference after finishing level on points with 11th-placed Accies, Megginson believes it epitomises the harsh reality of Cove’s Championship struggles.

He said: “It’s not nice, but it sums up where we’re at. We didn’t score enough goals and conceded too many.

“We used to be a decent team at both ends, but that hasn’t been the case this season.

“This hurts and it’s going to hurt until we start kicking the ball again in the summer.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Danielle Downie appeared at Banff Sheriff Court.. Banff. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drink-driver ‘thought she was fine’ to get behind wheel after daytime drinking session
2
Fashionable members of the public in Aberdeen.
Society style: We take to the streets to find Aberdeen’s fashionistas
3
Flights to Aberdeen have had to bee diverted to other airports. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media
Heavy fog lifts over Aberdeen after string of evening and early-morning cancellations
4
Courage on the Catwalk at Aberdeen Beach Ballroom. Image: Photography by Studio 10- Aberdeen.
IN PICTURES: Courage on the Catwalk models dazzle for Friends of Anchor
5
The Inverness based Rescue 151 search and rescue helicopter attended the scene. Image: Duncan Buchanan.
Walker airlifted to hospital after suffering stroke on Nairn coast
6
Take a look inside this incredible home complete with spa and the kitchen of dreams. Photos supplied by Galbraith.
Amazing Alford home with indoor hot tub and sauna on the market for £560,000
7
Robert Riddoch. Image: DC Thomson
Thief threatened to stab B&Q workers after refund scam rumbled
8
Branding for the city centre and beach masterplan - "Generation Aberdeen" - was panned by councillors. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Morrison Media.
It’s back to the drawing board for ‘Generation Aberdeen’ masterplan branding after public slating
4
9
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Fraser and Findlay banned from the roads for life in separate cases at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Donald Fraser Calum Findlay. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by Design Team Date; 04/05/2023
Two motorists receive lifetime bans for driving under the influence
10
Kirkhill School Nursery is located in the grounds of Kirkhill Primary School, pictured above, in Kincorth. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen nursery told to make improvements after children return home ‘feeling hungry’

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]