Fort William fire to top of the North Caledonian League with rout against Orkney

Shock win for Bonar Bridge against Inverness Athletic, while champions Loch Ness are off to a flying start.

By Paul Chalk
Fort William ran out 7-1 winners against Orkney at Invergordon's Recreation Grounds at the weekend.
Fort William ran out 7-1 winners against Orkney at Invergordon's Recreation Grounds at the weekend.

Fort William turned on the style as they defeated an understrength Orkney side 7-1 in the North Caledonian League on Saturday.

The result for the West Highlanders takes them top of the table after two games, following on from their opening day 4-0 victory against Bonar Bridge.

The fixture was switched to the Recreation Grounds in Invergordon to assist the islanders with their travel requirements and ferry times in what was Orkney’s first game of the season.

Fort grasped control of the game as first half goals for Finlay MacDonald and Andrew Mclean had them 2-0 ahead at the break.

Ewan Stevenson’s goal early in the second half gave Orkney a lift, but quick-fire replies from Martin Munro and David Forbes took the game out of reach.

Orkney, who were low on numbers, tried to limit their opponents’ chances but a brace from Doeimassei Muller Doguie and a single from Ayman Bouzerai racked up a convincing scoreline for clinical Fort.

Loch Ness start with a five-star show

Defending champions Loch Ness had the ideal start to their campaign as they hit five without reply against Clachnacuddin A at Fortrose.

Goals from Euan Neil and Luke Seago and a Liam Taylor penalty had the hosts 3-0 ahead at half-time, with Jamie Fraser and Allan MacPhee scoring in the final 10 minutes for a five-star show.

Last week, Loch Ness were in Scottish Cup action as they lost 3-1 at Luncarty.

Clinical Bonar earn early-season win

Bonar Bridge, last term’s basement toilers, have already matched their one-win tally from 2022-23 thanks to an eye-catching 5-2 win against Inverness Athletic at North Kessock.

Goals from Robbie Breen, Alex McKenzie and Shadi Ali stunned Inverness, who trailed 3-0 at the interval. Inverness had been reduced to 10 men on 36 minutes when Ryan Macleod was sent off.

An own goal early in the second half offered hope to Athletic but a spot-kick from Bruce Urquhart on 70 minutes made it 4-1.

Another Inverness red card, this time for Chiedu Ikeme, was followed by an Alex McKenzie goal for Bonar Bridge.

Connel Gresham scored a second goal for Inverness late on, but the honours were firmly with Bonar Bridge, who are now bossed by former South Africa-based coach Bobby Breen with his son Robbie.

Thurso respond to see off Alness

Thurso were victorious in their first game of the new term as they defeated visitors Alness United 4-2.

Stan Keith gave Alness the lead after 12 minutes, but replies from James Murray and Allan Munro turned the tables as the Vikings held a 2-1 interval advantage.

Darren Sheppard added a third goal for Thurso, but Alness pulled it back to 3-2 when Craig Dryburgh netted with 14 minutes to go.

It made for an interesting conclusion, but Josh Sutherland’s goal on 89 minutes put the match out of United’s reach.

There are two NCL fixtures on Wednesday, with a derby between Halkirk United and Thurso, while Golspie Sutherland entertain St Duthus.

The pick of the games next weekend sees Football Times Cup holders Invergordon kick off their trophy defence against Loch Ness.

 

