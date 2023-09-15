Grill League Cup semi-finals take centre stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Grill League Cup semi-finals take centre stage

Bridge of Don Thistle meet Dyce and Stonehave face holders Culter.

By Dave Macdermid
Dyce's Darren Reid on the ball with Stonehaven's Findlay Masson in pursuit. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The semi-finals of the Grill League Cup take place this weekend with two cracking ties in prospect at Aberdeen Sports Village and Glenury Park.

Bridge of Don Thistle entertain Dyce with both sides enjoying a rich vein of form ahead of what promises to be an extremely tight contest, although Jags boss Lewis Muirhead doesn’t see his side as necessarily the favourites.

He said: “To be fair, I think Dyce are a wee bit ahead of us in terms of work in progress and we have got an awful lot to do if we are to get into the final.

“We’ll really need to be on our toes for this one and with eight or nine new signings, we’re still learning regarding our strengths and weaknesses but we’ll be expecting the players we have on the park to put in a performance.”

Dyce manager Alfie Youngson said: “It’s two teams in pretty decent form and I expect it to be a really good cup tie.

“They’ve picked up this season and last season the two games we had with them were both very close.

“It’s a cup tie so the form book can go out of the window but I would see them, with home advantage, as slight favourites.”

With Nazam Abdulkarim back from suspension and Darren Reid available again, Dyce have a full squad to choose from.

In the other tie, Stonehaven will be keen to bounce back from last weekend’s narrow home defeat at the hands of Hermes when they welcome holders Culter, the team they eliminated on penalty kicks from last season’s national competition.

Leaders head to Maud

In the McBookie.com Premier League, leaders Sunnybank will be out to consolidate their position when they travel to Maud while Hermes know that, depending on results elsewhere, a positive outcome at Stoneywood Parkvale could see the Lochside Park outfit go top.

At the other end of the table Nairn St Ninian, the only team still to get off the mark, welcome Colony Park, currently on the one point mark, to Showfield, while Charlie Gordon Park is the venue for Newmachar United versus East End.

Ellon United travel to Buchanhaven Hearts and at College Park, it’s Fraserburgh United against Rothie Rovers, with a single point separating the two sides.

Championship leaders Banks o’ Dee JFC and New Elgin will be fed up of the sight of each other as they meet for the third week in succession, this time at Nicol-Togneri Park, with the Spain Park side having already triumphed in both the Scottish Junior Cup and North Regional Cup clashes.

Challengers Deveronside and Longside meet in Macduff while in-form Hall Russell United are on the road at Forest Park to face Burghead Thistle.

At Watson Park, Cruden Bay, still without a point, entertain Banchory St Ternan, Forres Thistle go to Glentanar and at School Park Whitehills will also be looking to get off the mark when they host Dufftown.

All games get under way at 2 pm.

