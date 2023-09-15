AI to be used for new study into seabird behaviour around Aberdeen Offshore Wind Farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
AI to be used for new study into seabird behaviour around Aberdeen Offshore Wind Farm

It follows an earlier, £2.6 million research project which found there were zero seabird collisions over a two-year monitoring period.

By Ryan Duff and Keith Findlay
Flying gull with with offshore wind turbines in the background.
Vattenfall says its latest research will further help to inform future proposals for offshore wind farms. Image: Shutterstock / Marcin Rogozinski

Artificial intelligence (AI) will be used at Aberdeen Offshore Wind Farm in the next stage of a renewable energy firm’s efforts to protect seabirds from turbine collisions.

The wind farm’s operator, Swedish firm Vattenfall, says the technology will help it to gain new insights into bird flight patterns and behaviour.

Information and data acquired by the AI will allow collision rates to be calculated more accurately, which in turn will help to inform the planning of new wind farms offshore.

Vattenfall has formed a new partnership with Spoor, a Norwegian AI start-up, to bring the technology to Aberdeen Bay.

Aberdeen Offshore Wind Farm.
Aberdeen Offshore Wind Farm. Image: Shutterstock

Vattenfall bioscience expert Jesper Kyed Larsen said: “This exciting, collaborative project is the first of its kind to validate camera technologies for 3D tracking of seabirds in the immediate vicinity of offshore wind turbines.

“High-quality data is key to providing the evidence base we need to protect seabirds and plan the offshore wind farms of the future.”

Herring gull.
A herring gull in full flight.

Andrew Watts, vice-president, partnerships and innovation, Spoor, said it was “essential” for the AI sector to work closely with renewable energy developers, scientists, government agencies and non-governmental organisations to speed up technology adoption and deployment.

This will have the biggest impact on “protecting wildlife populations and accelerating the roll-out of clean energy”, he added.

Vattenfall’s previous research in Aberdeen

This new trial follows on from Vattenfall’s previous work, using a combination of radar and camera technology, to study seabird flight behaviour around the Aberdeen Offshore Wind Farm turbines.

That £2.6 million research project found there were zero seabird collisions over a two-year monitoring period. There were not even any narrow escapes.

Gannets
The north-east is a hotspot for gannets. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Vattenfall said its seabird study, one of the largest of its kind in the world, produced “remarkable” findings.

Nearly all species of tracked seabirds, including all three species of large gulls, avoided turbine blades by adjusting their flight paths. Avoidance behaviour among different seabird species varied from just 33ft to nearly 500ft from rotor blades, the study found.

Kittiwakes.
Kittiwakes. Image: RSPB Scotland

It generated data about the flying patterns of kittiwakes, herring gulls, black-backed gulls and gannets around the wind farm.

RSPB provided “valuable advice” during the project. There was also input from a panel of experts representing NatureScot, the Joint Nature Conservation Committee and Marine Scotland Science.

Aberdeen Offshore Wind Farm, also known as the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre, comprises 11 turbines off the north-east coast.

