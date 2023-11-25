Richard Gordon: Final round of Euro 2024 qualifiers were reminder VAR – which I expected to be force for good – has damaged football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Richard Gordon: Final round of Euro 2024 qualifiers were reminder VAR – which I expected to be force for good – has damaged football

I am thankful VAR is not a factor in my Saturdays watching Cove Rangers, as football authorities globally - including in Scotland - have made a total mess of the technology's implementation.

Bojan Miovski (R) of North Macedonia in action against Rico Lewis (L) of England. Image: Shutterstock.
Bojan Miovski (R) of North Macedonia in action against Rico Lewis (L) of England. Image: Shutterstock.
By Richard Gordon

As the line-up for the Euro 2024 Finals was all but confirmed, barring the play-offs, there were a few controversial moments in the decisive qualifiers, with VAR – inevitably – at the heart of the drama.

The biggest of all came in Leverkusen where Ukraine were playing their “home” game against Italy.

The Ukrainians needed to win to qualify and were putting the pressure on as the game ticked into a third minute of stoppage time.

The ball was played into the box, Mykhailo Mudryk got a touch, and was bowled over by Italian midfielder Bryan Cristante. It was, unquestionably, a penalty.

In the heat of the moment, and given the angle he had, it was perhaps understandable that Spanish referee Jesus Manzano waved away the claims – although I still believe he should have awarded a spot-kick.

But the refusal of the VAR official to recommend he review the footage was utterly unforgivable.

It was as “clear and obvious” an error as you will see and a dereliction of duty by the VAR team.

For those of us who were disturbed by what happened, it did not help that a few days before the match, Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin had made the following statement: “Italy must qualify for Euro 2024, otherwise it will be a disaster.”

It was an ill-judged and unnecessary comment from one of the game’s leading administrators, and one which understandably fed into the conspiracy theories stemming from the late controversy in the BayArena.

Bojan Miovski pen against England was given for merest of touches

On the same night, in Skopje, there were two similarly baffling calls by both the onfield referee and his VAR team.

Bojan Miovski won a penalty throwing himself to the ground after the merest of touches from Rico Lewis.

VAR penalising the Englishman was a joke, as was the failure to act after Harry Maguire had wiped out Elif Elmas – that one was a stick-on penalty, but nothing was given.

The game in Macedonia was not as vital as the Ukraine one, but it was another staggering example of VAR’s inability to get the big calls right.

Many of us – perhaps most of us – lobbied long and hard for its introduction in the apparently misguided belief it would be a force for good.

The unfortunate reality is that it has been anything but.

There has barely been a weekend this season when I have not been left incredulous by VAR either misinterpreting situations or failing to act when the referee has clearly made a mistake. Even offsides, which should be factual, are often called in a perplexing way.

For the past year-and-a-half my Saturdays have involved watching Cove Rangers, and while VAR might certainly have helped us on occasion, there is not a week goes by when I do not hail its absence.

When we score, there is a quick look towards the linesman, and the celebrations can start immediately. That is a joy now denied to fans of Premiership clubs.

For the reasons listed above, and many more, I have to conclude VAR has had a damaging effect on football. We would be infinitely better off without it.

It will not be scrapped, too much money has been invested, and it would of course entail the authorities having to admit they have made a mess implementing it, which they undoubtedly have.

Pyrotechnics a blight on Scottish football

In the wake of a meeting with the Scottish Government and Police Scotland, the SPFL and the SFA put out a joint statement declaring themselves “encouraged” by steps taken to combat the use of pyrotechnics inside our football stadiums.

I really must be missing something!

Rarely a top-flight game goes by without flares or fireworks being let off, and it is just a few weeks since Rangers fans almost got their game at Dens Park postponed after a display which set off the smoke alarms at the ground.

Rangers fans light up the Bob Shankly Stand with pyro during a cinch Premiership match at Dundee. Image: SNS.

It is now a criminal offence to bring such items inside, and tougher action has to be taken both in terms of prevention and in punishing those who break the law.

Pyrotechnics are a blight on our game, and unless they are stopped, I fear serious injury or worse.

More from Scottish Football

Bob Buchan, manager of Buchanhaven Hearts. Supplied by Buchanhaven Hearts
Junior football: Buchanhaven Hearts look to build on Hermes victory
King George V Park, Golspie, the home of Golspie Sutherland, which has just brought Andrew Banks back as their manager. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
New Golspie Sutherland boss wants club to compete for trophies
Scotland's Stuart Armstrong celebrates with John McGinn after scoring to make it 3-2 against Norway. Image: SNS.
Scotland fan view: A chance to make history for Steve Clarke at Euro 2024
Culter's Ryan Smart celebrates his goal against Sunnybank with Neal McTavish. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Junior football: Sunnybank victory comes at a cost for Culter
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling with his arm out and thumb up
Loch Ness move to top of North Caledonian League with win over St Duthus
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Jonny Hayes look dejected after they concede a second goal against Celtic. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: This Aberdeen team can be so good - but they must find…
Halkirk United boss Ewan McElroy. Image: James Gunn
North Caledonian League leaders Halkirk United keeping feet on ground
The Culter management team celebrating winning the league last season. From left to right: first-team coach Ian Finnie, manager Lee Youngson, assistant manager Craig Stephenson and first-team coach James Milne. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
North Region Junior football: Culter boss accepts recent 'dip' after 'unbelievable period of success'
Scotland's Lawrence Shankland celebrates after scoring to make it 2-2 during the Uefa Euro 2024 qualifier in Georgia on Thursday. Image: SNS.
Scotland fan view: Goal in Georgia was down payment for ex-Aberdeen striker Lawrence Shankland's…
Glasgow City's Lauren Davidson battles with Nicola Docherty of Rangers.
Rachel Corsie: Glasgow City confidence crisis or not, they must beat title-rivals Rangers

Conversation