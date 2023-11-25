Inverness housing development scoops UK-wide awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness housing development scoops UK-wide awards

Drummond Hill, owned by Tulloch Homes, is now in the running for a world's best award.

By Keith Findlay
John Walker, awards judge, Sandy Grant managing director, Tulloch, Kieran Graham, commercial director, Tulloch, and Stuart Shield, president of the International Property Awards.
l-r John Walker, awards judge, Sandy Grant managing director, Tulloch, Kieran Graham, commercial director, Tulloch, and Stuart Shield, president of the International Property Awards. Image: Big Partnership

Housebuilder Tulloch Homes, part of Springfield Group, is celebrating two wins from the UK Property Awards for its Drummond Hill site in Inverness.

The annual accolades are part of the International Property Awards (IPAs), recognising excellence in the industry worldwide. They are open to residential and commercial property professionals globally.

Having scooped top scores in two categories at the UK awards in London, Drummond Hill now goes forward for re-judging against regional winners from other parts of the world.

What did Drummond Hill win?

The development was named best residential development of more than 20 units.

It also scooped the best architecture title in the multiple residence, Scotland, category.

The exclusive development of 37 homes across six collections is off Stratherrick Road, Lochardil. It includes new-build flats, mews houses, cottages and detached homes.

Surrounded by six acres of woodland , the site is well connected to the centre of Inverness, local amenities and nearby schools.

Drummond Hill, Inverness.
Drummond Hill, Inverness. Image: Big Partnership

Tulloch managing director Sandy Grant hailed the awards as a “tremendous achievement”.

He added: “We’ve always considered our Drummond Hill development to be something special. To have now received this recognition on a national platform, and to be put forward to compete against the best of the best around the world is such a fantastic accomplishment.”

World’s best titles up for grabs

Drummond Hill will now go head-to-head with other winners from the IPAs.

Contenders from the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa and Arabia will be whittled down to a world’s best in each awards category, with the winners unveiled in February.

Elgin-based Springfield announced its acquisition of Inverness firm Tulloch in December 2021. The takever deal was worth £56.4 million.

The two housebuilders had first discussed a tie-up about a decade earlier, Springfield chief executive Innes Smith later revealed.

The Drummond Hill development in Inverness.
The Drummond Hill development in Inverness. Image: Big Partnership

Tulloch is run as a separate business unit within the enlarged group, with an independent sales team and business targets.

Success in the UK Property Awards is a timely boost for the whole group.

Shares in Alternative Investment Market-listed Springfield tumbled on September 20 after it revealed a slump in profits, warned of reduced market demand and announced a freeze on new projects.

