Inverness housing development scoops UK-wide awards

Housebuilder Tulloch Homes, part of Springfield Group, is celebrating two wins from the UK Property Awards for its Drummond Hill site in Inverness.

The annual accolades are part of the International Property Awards (IPAs), recognising excellence in the industry worldwide. They are open to residential and commercial property professionals globally.

Having scooped top scores in two categories at the UK awards in London, Drummond Hill now goes forward for re-judging against regional winners from other parts of the world.

What did Drummond Hill win?

The development was named best residential development of more than 20 units.

It also scooped the best architecture title in the multiple residence, Scotland, category.

The exclusive development of 37 homes across six collections is off Stratherrick Road, Lochardil. It includes new-build flats, mews houses, cottages and detached homes.

Surrounded by six acres of woodland , the site is well connected to the centre of Inverness, local amenities and nearby schools.

Tulloch managing director Sandy Grant hailed the awards as a “tremendous achievement”.

He added: “We’ve always considered our Drummond Hill development to be something special. To have now received this recognition on a national platform, and to be put forward to compete against the best of the best around the world is such a fantastic accomplishment.”

World’s best titles up for grabs

Drummond Hill will now go head-to-head with other winners from the IPAs.

Contenders from the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa and Arabia will be whittled down to a world’s best in each awards category, with the winners unveiled in February.

Elgin-based Springfield announced its acquisition of Inverness firm Tulloch in December 2021. The takever deal was worth £56.4 million.

The two housebuilders had first discussed a tie-up about a decade earlier, Springfield chief executive Innes Smith later revealed.

Tulloch is run as a separate business unit within the enlarged group, with an independent sales team and business targets.

Success in the UK Property Awards is a timely boost for the whole group.

Shares in Alternative Investment Market-listed Springfield tumbled on September 20 after it revealed a slump in profits, warned of reduced market demand and announced a freeze on new projects.