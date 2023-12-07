Stonehaven relishing chance to reach Scottish Junior Cup quarter-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stonehaven relishing chance to reach Scottish Junior Cup quarter-finals

Hive take on Bellshill Athletic in the fourth round of the competition this weekend.

By Dave Macdermid
Stonehaven are in Scottish Junior Cup action this weekend. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Following last weekend’s complete wipeout due to the weather, there’s a mix of cup and league action on Saturday, headed by Stonehaven’s fourth round Scottish Junior Cup clash against Bellshill Athletic at Glenury Park.

Hive manager Martyn Rollo knows, with a quarter final berth up for grabs, it’s going to be a very tough match.

He said: “These are the kind of games you relish.

“We know they’re a very strong side but we’re at home we have the experience of the likes of Rob Armstrong, Nicky Gordon and Keith Horne in our squad who will take it in their stride.

“We’re hoping for a decent crowd and we’re all looking forward to it.”

There’s an intriguing North Regional Cup second round tie at Spain Park where McBookie.com Championship leaders Banks o’ Dee JFC welcome a Stoneywood Parkvale side, currently sitting at the bottom of the Premier League.

Dee boss Mark Robb is well aware that, despite their lowly league position, the Stauff Park side cannot be taken lightly.

He said: “With no disrespect to teams in our division, this will be a step up for us and it’ll feature two young squads that like to play football and it should be a cracking game.

“With young squads there’s never the consistency experience brings so you expect more ups and downs.

“Sandy (Carrol) had to build a squad from almost nothing when he came in, which was similar to us at the start of last season and it’s not going be easy and we’ll need our lads to be on the ball from the first whistle.

“While promotion to the Premier League is our main objective, cup ties, which we have this weekend and next, give us a wee bit of a welcome distraction and we have a full squad to pick from.”

Former Cruden Bay manager Sandy Carrol is reasonably content with how things have gone so far.

He said: “We had a complete rebuild at the wrong stage of the season but myself and Rob Duncan are turning it round slowly and I believe we’re playing a different brand of football and creating chances. If we can eradicate defensive mistakes, we’ll be okay.

“Banks o’ Dee are top of their league on merit and they allow you to play football which will suit us.

“They’re a well drilled unit and, like Mark, I believe it should be an excellent match. It’s a game that should suit both sides.”

McIntosh misses out

Stoneywood Parkvale are without Liam McIntosh and Cammy Robertson is a doubt while Jordan Reid could return.

In the opening round of the Quest Engineering Cup, New Elgin face Deveronside at Nicol-Togneri Park while in the same competition, Culter host Glentanar in round two.

Premier League pacesetters Hermes meet Rothie Rovers at Lochside Park with Dyce, two points off the pace in second, are up against Fraserburgh United at Ian Mair Park.

At Heathryfold, third-placed Sunnybank entertain Buchanhaven Hearts, with Aberdeen Sports Village the venue for Bridge of Don Thistle versus Nairn St Ninian, Ellon United travel to Colony Park and Newmachar United meet Maud at Charlie Gordon Park.

Burghead Thistle can reduce the gap at the top of the Championship but face a tough ask at free-scoring Lossiemouth United while Islavale, in third, go to Hall Russell United.

Elsewhere, Milton Park is the venue for Banchory St Ternan against Forres Thistle, Cruden Bay visit Dufftown and Longside are at home to Whitehills.

All matches get under way at 1.30pm.

