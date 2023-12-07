Stonehaven relishing chance to reach Scottish Junior Cup quarter-finals

Following last weekend’s complete wipeout due to the weather, there’s a mix of cup and league action on Saturday, headed by Stonehaven’s fourth round Scottish Junior Cup clash against Bellshill Athletic at Glenury Park.

Hive manager Martyn Rollo knows, with a quarter final berth up for grabs, it’s going to be a very tough match.

He said: “These are the kind of games you relish.

“We know they’re a very strong side but we’re at home we have the experience of the likes of Rob Armstrong, Nicky Gordon and Keith Horne in our squad who will take it in their stride.

“We’re hoping for a decent crowd and we’re all looking forward to it.”

There’s an intriguing North Regional Cup second round tie at Spain Park where McBookie.com Championship leaders Banks o’ Dee JFC welcome a Stoneywood Parkvale side, currently sitting at the bottom of the Premier League.

Dee boss Mark Robb is well aware that, despite their lowly league position, the Stauff Park side cannot be taken lightly.

He said: “With no disrespect to teams in our division, this will be a step up for us and it’ll feature two young squads that like to play football and it should be a cracking game.

“With young squads there’s never the consistency experience brings so you expect more ups and downs.

“Sandy (Carrol) had to build a squad from almost nothing when he came in, which was similar to us at the start of last season and it’s not going be easy and we’ll need our lads to be on the ball from the first whistle.

“While promotion to the Premier League is our main objective, cup ties, which we have this weekend and next, give us a wee bit of a welcome distraction and we have a full squad to pick from.”

Former Cruden Bay manager Sandy Carrol is reasonably content with how things have gone so far.

He said: “We had a complete rebuild at the wrong stage of the season but myself and Rob Duncan are turning it round slowly and I believe we’re playing a different brand of football and creating chances. If we can eradicate defensive mistakes, we’ll be okay.

“Banks o’ Dee are top of their league on merit and they allow you to play football which will suit us.

“They’re a well drilled unit and, like Mark, I believe it should be an excellent match. It’s a game that should suit both sides.”

Mother Nature has won this weekend with ALL games across the region being postponed due to the freezing temperatures overnight. pic.twitter.com/q1rSVtXgJ9 — NorthRegionJFA (@JfaNorth) December 2, 2023

McIntosh misses out

Stoneywood Parkvale are without Liam McIntosh and Cammy Robertson is a doubt while Jordan Reid could return.

In the opening round of the Quest Engineering Cup, New Elgin face Deveronside at Nicol-Togneri Park while in the same competition, Culter host Glentanar in round two.

Premier League pacesetters Hermes meet Rothie Rovers at Lochside Park with Dyce, two points off the pace in second, are up against Fraserburgh United at Ian Mair Park.

At Heathryfold, third-placed Sunnybank entertain Buchanhaven Hearts, with Aberdeen Sports Village the venue for Bridge of Don Thistle versus Nairn St Ninian, Ellon United travel to Colony Park and Newmachar United meet Maud at Charlie Gordon Park.

Burghead Thistle can reduce the gap at the top of the Championship but face a tough ask at free-scoring Lossiemouth United while Islavale, in third, go to Hall Russell United.

Elsewhere, Milton Park is the venue for Banchory St Ternan against Forres Thistle, Cruden Bay visit Dufftown and Longside are at home to Whitehills.

All matches get under way at 1.30pm.