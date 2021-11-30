Scotland Women suffer heavy defeat against top seeds Spain in World Cup qualifier

An error occurred. Please try again.

Scotland suffered defeat for the first time in their World Cup qualifying campaign with a painful 8-0 loss against top seeds Spain in Seville.

It was an immensely difficult evening for Pedro Martinez Losa’s side who were completely outclassed by the Group B leaders.

Scotland remain in second spot with a four-point advantage over third-placed Hungary who defeated Ukraine 4-2.

The Spanish line-up included midfielder Alexia Putellas who was named the best female footballer in the world earlier this week.

The hosts boast a formidable record and went into the match on the back of winning 15 consecutive games without conceding a goal and scoring 88 goals in the process.

Scotland almost ended that run of clean sheets inside six minutes when Abi Harrison thundered a shot off the crossbar after some excellent pressing from Rachael Boyle.

Spain, who dominated possession, deservedly broke the deadlock after 20 minutes when Real Sociedad striker Amaiur Sarriegi headed home a Leila Ouahabi cross.

Spain should have extended their lead soon after but Scotland goalkeeper Lee Alexander denied Sarriegi with a fine double save before producing a sublime stop to deny Mariona Caldentey.

The hosts were passing the ball about in style and grabbed a superb second when Caldentey fired home from distance.

Some terrible defending from Scotland allowed Spain to make it three before the break when a mix-up between Sophie Howard and Nicola Docherty allowed Aitana Bonmati to find the net.

The one-way traffic continued in the second half with Scotland camped in their own defensive third and struggling to gain any meaningful possession.

The fourth goal arrived just before the hour mark with Sarriegi taking advantage of some calamitous defending after Howard dwelled on the ball when she should have cleared her lines.

TADHAL DO @SeFutbolFem ⚽️ Goal for Spain! Great wee run to start it! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/OtbOTkslF6 — BBC ALBA (@bbcalba) November 30, 2021

Things got worse for Scotland after Bonmati displayed some exceptional dribbling skills before finding the net at the second attempt.

Ballon d’Or winner Putellas slammed home number six after 64 minutes before Spain’s record scorer Jennifer Hermoso slotted home the seventh with 10 minutes remaining.

The impressive Caldentey chipped home number eight to cap off a miserable night for the Scots.

TADHAL DO @SeFutbolFem ⚽️ Goal for Spain after this great finish ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/vlymR8CyfV — BBC ALBA (@bbcalba) November 30, 2021

Elsewhere, Ellen White broke England Women’s all-time scoring record as the team recorded their biggest ever victory by crushing Latvia 20-0 in Group D at Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium.