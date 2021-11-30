Storm Arwen: Aberdeenshire Council release latest update on power, water, schools and travel

Aberdeenshire Council has given residents an overview of the current situation in the region following recovery efforts.

The latest update shows how the recovery is continuing in terms of water and power supply, transport and travel, schools, and other areas of the community.

Power supply

In the latest update, the local authority said “more significant progress” had been made after residents suffered a fifth day without power.

It is expected that the number of households in the area waiting to be reconnected to power should be down to 4,000 by 8am on Wednesday.

However, the council warned that some of the remaining connections may prove more complex. This means that generators might be introduced to some areas in the meantime.

Water supply

Teams from Scottish Water have been working to restore water supplies to thousands of homes across Scotland.

They have reported that the number of customers in Aberdeenshire who remain without water is down to around 800.

The teams are continuing to supply Aberdeenshire Council welfare centres and SSEN catering vans with bottled water.

Schools

The majority of staff and pupils at the region’s 170 schools will return on December 1, after a “magnificent” cross-service effort to reopen as many schools as possible.

Across Aberdeenshire, 20 primary schools, two high schools and two nurseries will remain closed on Wednesday.

Throughout the day, assessments were made of the impact of Storm Arwen on the building and access routes.

Any necessary repairs have either been completed or are currently underway.

Transport and travel

The new purpose-built bus way at Ellon Park and Ride will be open for operation at 10am on Wednesday after being delayed by the storm.

Due to dangerous trees, the A97 between Deskry and Glenkindie House is closed.

However, snow gates at A939 Lecht and A93 Glenshee are now open as is the Cairn o’ Mount road.

A number of roads will be gritted at 5.40am on Wednesday morning, with a focus on the Marr area.

Facilities for showers, WiFi and mobile charging

Most Live Life Aberdeenshire facilities will be open as normal on Wednesday.

Residents in need will be able to access hot showers, WiFi and mobile charging points.

However, some facilities have amended opening hours:

Portlethen will close at 7pm not 9pm.

Huntly will open later at 11am and may close early.

Banchory Sports Village will open as normal but swimming will start later at noon.

Aboyne Community Centre will remain closed.

Community testing

Community testing for those without Covid symptoms and collection of lateral flower self-test kits has been cancelled in Aberdeenshire.

This will allow operatives to be redeployed to assist with resilience efforts including the delivery of hot food to communities.