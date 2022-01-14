Aberdeen FC Women: Scottish women’s football fate unclear as SWPL clubs weigh up move to SPFL

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Aberdeen FC Women: Scottish women’s football fate unclear as SWPL clubs weigh up move to SPFL

By Sophie Goodwin
January 14, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: January 14, 2022, 10:35 am
Representatives from Aberdeen FC will meet with SWF as talks continue as to who will govern the top flight of women's football.
Representatives from Aberdeen FC will meet with SWF as talks continue as to who will govern the top flight of women's football.

Aberdeen Women and their fellow SWPL 1 clubs will meet with Scottish Women’s Football (SWF) today, ahead of discussions over who will govern the top flight next season.

SWF, the current governing body, face stiff competition from SPFL, who have proposed that top flight women’s football should make the switch to the organisation that governs the men’s game.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster met with SWPL clubs on December 20 last year, and pitched what women’s football might look like under their stewardship.

According to a report in the Herald on Sunday, plans of a “democratic subsidiary model” were met with favourable responses, with the idea being that the women’s game would be its own organisation as part of SPFL, with a board of directors that would include club representatives.

While it’s unclear as to what Doncaster exactly proposed to the clubs, tomorrow’s meeting will see SWF chief executive Aileen Campbell try to convince teams that the future of women’s football exists as part of SWF.

Campbell will no doubt have to bring up the commercial elephant in the room as financial matters will be top of the agenda – for the governing bodies and clubs.

Scottish Women’s Football Chief Executive Aileen Campbell will meet with SWPL clubs.

Dons co-boss Emma Hunter has not been involved in any of the meetings thus far, with that responsibility falling to the decision makers who work behind-the-scenes at the club.

She said: “The club are addressing that; they’re representing the club from their perspective so I’m not involved in any of those meetings which is quite right.

“It’s the club’s ambitions and what the future of Aberdeen Football Club will be involved in, and not necessarily myself, Gavin Beith or the coaching staff.

“They’ve got people at the club and we’re really fortunate that they understand SPFL football, they understand how it operates.

“So we’ve got great people in there representing the club to find out a little bit more about what’s best for the future of women’s football.”

‘Excited to see what the future holds’

The domestic women’s game is continually growing and improving, and as it seeks to become more professional, it is understandable that top flight clubs want to have a clearer vision of what the future might hold.

Hunter insists that whatever direction the women’s game takes, whether it be under SWF or SPFL, it will be for the betterment of the game.

AFCW co-manager, Emma Hunter

She added: “We all want what’s best for the women’s game and I think everyone involved in the discussions will be looking at that.

“The game is rapidly growing and everyone knows that, it’s growing so quickly that sometimes it can be difficult to keep up with what’s happening.

“You see that at the moment with the difference in the league, we’ve got some clubs that are fully professional, some clubs that are still backed by a club and getting a lot of resources from that, and you’ve got standalone clubs like Glasgow City as well.

“We’ll all have different agendas, but I’m sure the outcome will be what’s best for the women’s game and if it does turn out to be a change in direction then we’ll be excited to see what the future holds.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]