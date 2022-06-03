Inverness Caley Thistle Women to play in new-look SWF Championship

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish Women’s Football has announced a new structure ahead of the 22/23 season, which will consist of a national Championship and League One.

Inverness Caley Thistle will be the only north team to play in the national Championship, which will be the highest level of football run by SWF, with the SWPL now part of the SPFL.

The Championship was previously split into regional leagues, north and south.

Inverness will travel to the Central Belt for all but one away game, with their closest rivals now being Dryburgh Athletic in Dundee.

SWF‘s top-tier will consist of eight teams, membership of that league will be determined by specific criteria, such as commitments to youth pathways and player wellbeing.

Westdyke, Grampian and Buchan – all of whom competed in Championship North last season – will compete in the newly introduced League One, which will have a total of 14 teams.

There will be no relegation from the Championship next season, but there will be promotion from League One, which will see the Championship extend to 10 teams.

It is expected relegation and promotion will continue as normal in following seasons – with one automatic spot and one via a playoff.

Both leagues will be ‘fiercely competitive’

SWF CEO Aileen Campbell said: “Women’s football in Scotland is growing and reaching every part of the country.

“Our new Championship will represent an exciting and competitive contest among eight teams from right across Scotland, culminating in a prestigious trophy in its own right.

“I’m delighted that participating clubs have shown a commitment to the wellbeing of their players – things like ensuring sanitary products are available at training facilities – and providing player pathways, to give girls opportunities to play at a grassroots level.

“League One will also be a fiercely competitive league, with the prize of two places in the Championship up for grabs.

“As professionalism grows at the top of the game we need to ensure a route is there for every woman in the country to have the opportunity to participate and reach the top, and I’m confident the new structure will showcase the best our clubs have to offer.”