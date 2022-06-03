Inverness Caley Thistle Women to play in new-look SWF Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Inverness Caley Thistle Women to play in new-look SWF Championship

By Sophie Goodwin
June 3, 2022, 10:52 am Updated: June 3, 2022, 5:22 pm
Inverness Caley Thistle will play in the new look Championship next season. (Photo by Peter Paul/caleyjags.com)
Inverness Caley Thistle will play in the new look Championship next season. (Photo by Peter Paul/caleyjags.com)

Scottish Women’s Football has announced a new structure ahead of the 22/23 season, which will consist of a national Championship and League One.

Inverness Caley Thistle will be the only north team to play in the national Championship, which will be the highest level of football run by SWF, with the SWPL now part of the SPFL.

The Championship was previously split into regional leagues, north and south.

Inverness will travel to the Central Belt for all but one away game, with their closest rivals now being Dryburgh Athletic in Dundee.

SWF‘s top-tier will consist of eight teams, membership of that league will be determined by specific criteria, such as commitments to youth pathways and player wellbeing.

Westdyke, Grampian and Buchan – all of whom competed in Championship North last season – will compete in the newly introduced League One, which will have a total of 14 teams.

Grampian and Westdyke will play in SWF’s League One next season.

There will be no relegation from the Championship next season, but there will be promotion from League One, which will see the Championship extend to 10 teams.

It is expected relegation and promotion will continue as normal in following seasons – with one automatic spot and one via a playoff.

Both leagues will be ‘fiercely competitive’

SWF CEO Aileen Campbell said: “Women’s football in Scotland is growing and reaching every part of the country.

“Our new Championship will represent an exciting and competitive contest among eight teams from right across Scotland, culminating in a prestigious trophy in its own right.

“I’m delighted that participating clubs have shown a commitment to the wellbeing of their players – things like ensuring sanitary products are available at training facilities – and providing player pathways, to give girls opportunities to play at a grassroots level.

“League One will also be a fiercely competitive league, with the prize of two places in the Championship up for grabs.

“As professionalism grows at the top of the game we need to ensure a route is there for every woman in the country to have the opportunity to participate and reach the top, and I’m confident the new structure will showcase the best our clubs have to offer.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal