Scotland Women fail to qualify for 2023 World Cup after 1-0 defeat to Republic of Ireland in play-off final

By Sophie Goodwin
October 11, 2022, 9:59 pm Updated: October 11, 2022, 10:11 pm
Scotland Women have failed to qualify for the 2023 World Cup after a defeat to Republic of Ireland. (Image: SNS)

Scotland Women have missed out on a spot at the 2023 World Cup after losing 1-0 to Republic of Ireland in the play-off final at Hampden.

Ireland scored the only goal of the game in the 71st minute when second-half substitute Amber Barrett placed the ball in to the bottom of the corner and beyond Lee Gibson.

Their win sends Ireland to next year’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia, which will be their first ever major tournament.

However, the defeat at Hampden means Scotland have failed to qualify for back-to-back major tournaments, having missed out on the summer’s Euros.

A first-half with plenty of drama

Pedro Martinez Losa made one change from last week’s semi-final play-off win against Austria as Fiona Brown came in for Lana Clelland down the right flank.

Ireland had the first shot on goal as Heather Payne nicked the ball off Erin Cuthbert in midfield, but her shot from distance was well held by goalkeeper Gibson.

The away side were keen to cause trouble early doors and Scotland captain Rachel Corsie had to cut out a dangerous ball across the face of goal from Ireland’s skipper Katie McCabe.

Martinez Losa’s side were awarded a penalty in the 12th minute when Martha Thomas’ close-range effort was handled on the line by Ireland defender Niamh Fahey.

However, Ireland keeper Courtney Brosnan guessed the right way and got down to save the mid-height spot-kick from Real Madrid midfielder Caroline Weir.

Scotland’s Caroline Weir missed a first-half penalty at Hampden. (Image: PA)

Ireland had the ball in the back of the net in the 28th minute, but it was ruled out immediately as it went straight in from Megan Campbell’s long throw from the left.

Vera Pauw’s side had a great opportunity from open play soon after, when Aine O’Gorman directed her diving header just over the bar, much to the relief of the Hampden crowd.

Any ball that was sent in by McCabe looked dangerous and one almost landed at the feet of an Ireland attacker, but it was well cut-out by Claire Emslie.

Ireland went so close to getting the opener on the stroke of half-time as Sophie Howard had to clear two chances off the line, before Gibson pulled off a fine save to keep it level.

Goals needed in the second-half

After a drama-filled opening half, with a missed penalty and disallowed goal, it remained goalless at half-time, with a World Cup place still needing to be claimed.

Scotland’s first half-chance after the break came as Cuthbert did well to pick out Brown, but the incoming winger couldn’t connect with the midfielder’s cross.

The Chelsea midfielder tried again with another cross, which could’ve been mistaken for a shot as it reached Brosnan in the goalmouth, who collected it in the air.

Scotland were having a decent spell in attack as Lisa Evans sent in a dangerous ball which just missed Emslie, before Weir hit a shot just off target from inside the box.

Weir showed a glimpse of her Real Madrid form when she beat the Ireland midfield with some fancy footwork, but her resulting shot was hit far too tamely towards Brosnan.

Martinez Losa made two changes after an hour – Emma Mukandi came on for Evans, while Stonehaven’s Christy Grimshaw replaced Brown.

The away side went ahead in the 71st minute, though, as substitute Barrett beat Howard for pace and got on the end of Denise O’Sullivan’s pass before passing it in to the back of the net.

Amber Barrett, number nine, put Republic of Ireland ahead. (Image: SNS)

Scotland replied immediately as Emslie did well to find an unmarked Cuthbert in the box, but her effort was hit straight at Brosnan, who stood strong and collected it.

The Scotland boss made two more attack-minded changes after going behind as Abi Harrison came on for Thomas, and Lucy Graham replaced Rangers’ Sam Kerr.

Howard and Corsie both went close to equalising for Scotland, but their headed efforts went wide of the post just minutes before the full-time whistle.

