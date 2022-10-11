Fraserburgh defeat holders Banks o’ Dee on penalties after Aberdeenshire Shield thriller

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fraserburgh defeated Banks o’ Dee 5-4 on penalties after a classic Morrison Motors (Turriff) first round tie at Bellslea.

The Broch, who are Breedon Highland League champions, and Dee – who are Shield holders – served up a superb 90 minutes of attacking football which finished 3-3.

Neil Gauld grabbed a hat-trick for the Aberdeen outfit, while Sean Butcher, Paul Campbell and Scott Barbour were on target for the home side.

But after the shoot-out it was the Buchan side who progressed to the quarter-final.

Fraserburgh made four changes to the side which beat Clachnacuddin 5-0 on Saturday with Kieran Simpson, Ryan Sargent, Butcher and Campbell brought in.

Banks o’ Dee were forced into six changes from their 2-2 draw with Buckie Thistle at the weekend.

Ross Salmon, Neale Allan, Matthew Wallace, Lewis Crosbie, youngster Jason Selbie and Gauld came in.

It was the visitors who struck first in the ninth minute. Marc Young’s cross from the left was flicked on by Lachie MacLeod and Gauld reacted first to get a shot away.

Early opener

Although Broch goalkeeper Joe Barbour saved that effort Gauld was on hand to tap home the rebound.

But Fraserburgh gradually worked themselves into the contest and equalised in the 21st minute.

Campbell’s pass released Ross Aitken on the right flank and his dangerous low cross was swept home by Butcher inside the six-yard box.

A minute later Campbell flashed in a delivery from the right which just evaded Butcher.

But Dee were still a threat up the other end and Gauld retrieved a Selbie cross from the left and forced Barbour into a good block at his near post.

Gauld had another chance in the 35th minute when Mark Gilmour picked out the striker with a cross from the right, but Gauld scuffed his shot wide from 12 yards.

Seconds later the Broch took the lead. Campbell raced away from Selbie on the right flank and as the defender tried to recover he clipped Campbell’s heels inside the area.

Referee Scott Donohoe pointed to the penalty spot and Campbell fired beyond Salmon into the right corner.

Two minutes before half-time Donohoe awarded another penalty but this time it was for Dee when MacLeod went down in a tussle with Beagrie and Gauld rolled the spot-kick down the middle for 2-2.

That was Gauld’s 352nd goal at Breedon Highland League level which takes him beyond his friend and former team-mate Cammy Keith in the all-time list.

Treble for Gauld

Four minutes into the second half Gauld fired narrowly over as he searched for a hat-trick.

But just after the hour mark Gauld did bag his treble. Fraserburgh failed to clear a Crosbie corner and when Gilmour’s shot was blocked Gauld was on hand to tap home.

In response to falling behind Broch boss Mark Cowie introduced Scott Barbour and Connor Wood from the bench.

The changes worked as Barbour restored parity with 10 minutes to go.

Greg Buchan’s free-kick from the left was headed down by Simpson and Barbour nipped in to net from close range.

Both sides kept pushing for a winner in the closing stages with the best chance a drive from Wood which Salmon did well to save.

In the shoot-out Hamish MacLeod hitting the crossbar with Dee’s third penalty proved decisive as Simpson, Campbell, Barbour – at the second attempt after Salmon was ruled to be off his line when saving his initial effort – Sargent and Bryan Hay scored to send Fraserburgh through.