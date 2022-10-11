Fraserburgh defeat holders Banks o’ Dee on penalties after Aberdeenshire Shield thriller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Fraserburgh defeat holders Banks o’ Dee on penalties after Aberdeenshire Shield thriller

By Callum Law
October 11, 2022, 10:07 pm Updated: October 11, 2022, 10:16 pm
Alasdair Stark of Banks o' Dee, left, and Fraserburgh's Ryan Sargent battle for possession during the Aberdeenshire Shield tie at Bellslea
Alasdair Stark of Banks o' Dee, left, and Fraserburgh's Ryan Sargent battle for possession during the Aberdeenshire Shield tie at Bellslea

Fraserburgh defeated Banks o’ Dee 5-4 on penalties after a classic Morrison Motors (Turriff) first round tie at Bellslea.

The Broch, who are Breedon Highland League champions, and Dee – who are Shield holders – served up a superb 90 minutes of attacking football which finished 3-3.

Neil Gauld grabbed a hat-trick for the Aberdeen outfit, while Sean Butcher, Paul Campbell and Scott Barbour were on target for the home side.

But after the shoot-out it was the Buchan side who progressed to the quarter-final.

Fraserburgh made four changes to the side which beat Clachnacuddin 5-0 on Saturday with Kieran Simpson, Ryan Sargent, Butcher and Campbell brought in.

Banks o’ Dee were forced into six changes from their 2-2 draw with Buckie Thistle at the weekend.

Ross Salmon, Neale Allan, Matthew Wallace, Lewis Crosbie, youngster Jason Selbie and Gauld came in.

It was the visitors who struck first in the ninth minute. Marc Young’s cross from the left was flicked on by Lachie MacLeod and Gauld reacted first to get a shot away.

Early opener

Although Broch goalkeeper Joe Barbour saved that effort Gauld was on hand to tap home the rebound.

But Fraserburgh gradually worked themselves into the contest and equalised in the 21st minute.

Campbell’s pass released Ross Aitken on the right flank and his dangerous low cross was swept home by Butcher inside the six-yard box.

A minute later Campbell flashed in a delivery from the right which just evaded Butcher.

But Dee were still a threat up the other end and Gauld retrieved a Selbie cross from the left and forced Barbour into a good block at his near post.

Gauld had another chance in the 35th minute when Mark Gilmour picked out the striker with a cross from the right, but Gauld scuffed his shot wide from 12 yards.

Neil Gauld, centre, celebrates scoring Banks o’ Dee’s first goal against Fraserburgh

Seconds later the Broch took the lead. Campbell raced away from Selbie on the right flank and as the defender tried to recover he clipped Campbell’s heels inside the area.

Referee Scott Donohoe pointed to the penalty spot and Campbell fired beyond Salmon into the right corner.

Two minutes before half-time Donohoe awarded another penalty but this time it was for Dee when MacLeod went down in a tussle with Beagrie and Gauld rolled the spot-kick down the middle for 2-2.

That was Gauld’s 352nd goal at Breedon Highland League level which takes him beyond his friend and former team-mate Cammy Keith in the all-time list.

Treble for Gauld

Four minutes into the second half Gauld fired narrowly over as he searched for a hat-trick.

But just after the hour mark Gauld did bag his treble. Fraserburgh failed to clear a Crosbie corner and when Gilmour’s shot was blocked Gauld was on hand to tap home.

In response to falling behind Broch boss Mark Cowie introduced Scott Barbour and Connor Wood from the bench.

Banks o’ Dee goalkeeper Ross Salmon is beaten by a penalty kick from Fraserburgh’s Paul Campbell

The changes worked as Barbour restored parity with 10 minutes to go.

Greg Buchan’s free-kick from the left was headed down by Simpson and Barbour nipped in to net from close range.

Both sides kept pushing for a winner in the closing stages with the best chance a drive from Wood which Salmon did well to save.

In the shoot-out Hamish MacLeod hitting the crossbar with Dee’s third penalty proved decisive as Simpson, Campbell, Barbour – at the second attempt after Salmon was ruled to be off his line when saving his initial effort – Sargent and Bryan Hay scored to send Fraserburgh through.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highland League

Alasdair Stark of Banks o' Dee, left, and Fraserburgh's Ryan Sargent battle for possession during the Aberdeenshire Shield tie at Bellslea
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Lossiemouth's Fergus Edwards faces the Quickfire Questions
Alasdair Stark of Banks o' Dee, left, and Fraserburgh's Ryan Sargent battle for possession during the Aberdeenshire Shield tie at Bellslea
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Wick Academy legend Richard Macadie on his illustrious career
Alasdair Stark of Banks o' Dee, left, and Fraserburgh's Ryan Sargent battle for possession during the Aberdeenshire Shield tie at Bellslea
Callum Murray wants Huntly to make their mark in Aberdeenshire Shield
Alasdair Stark of Banks o' Dee, left, and Fraserburgh's Ryan Sargent battle for possession during the Aberdeenshire Shield tie at Bellslea
Keith boss Craig Ewen hopes Kieran Mooney's hot streak continues against Inverurie
Alasdair Stark of Banks o' Dee, left, and Fraserburgh's Ryan Sargent battle for possession during the Aberdeenshire Shield tie at Bellslea
Aberdeenshire Shield: Fraserburgh thrilled after penalty triumph but holders Banks o' Dee disappointed
Alasdair Stark of Banks o' Dee, left, and Fraserburgh's Ryan Sargent battle for possession during the Aberdeenshire Shield tie at Bellslea
Formartine United advance to quarter-finals of Aberdeenshire Shield with win at Hermes
Alasdair Stark of Banks o' Dee, left, and Fraserburgh's Ryan Sargent battle for possession during the Aberdeenshire Shield tie at Bellslea
Formartine United expect difficult Aberdeenshire Shield encounter with Junior side Hermes
Alasdair Stark of Banks o' Dee, left, and Fraserburgh's Ryan Sargent battle for possession during the Aberdeenshire Shield tie at Bellslea
Fraserburgh's Greg Buchan hoping for better Aberdeenshire Shield experience
Alasdair Stark of Banks o' Dee, left, and Fraserburgh's Ryan Sargent battle for possession during the Aberdeenshire Shield tie at Bellslea
WATCH: Highland League Weekly highlights of Brora Rangers v Brechin City and Buckie Thistle…
CFN Solutions director Ian MacIntosh.
Banchory telecoms firm dials up Highland League cash boost

Most Read

1
Alasdair Stark of Banks o' Dee, left, and Fraserburgh's Ryan Sargent battle for possession during the Aberdeenshire Shield tie at Bellslea
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
Alasdair Stark of Banks o' Dee, left, and Fraserburgh's Ryan Sargent battle for possession during the Aberdeenshire Shield tie at Bellslea
Police tried to stop car which crashed and landed on its roof in Aberdeen
3
The 2019 winners of The North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Top talent recognised as North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year…
4
crash kingsway
Traffic builds on A9 following three-vehicle crash at Kingussie
5
Gumblossom Bakeshop
New Gumblossom Bakeshop with giant cookies and brookies on the menu to open in…
6
man assaulted elgin
37-year-old man charged after police seize drugs worth £45,000 from motorist near Inverurie
7
Alasdair Stark of Banks o' Dee, left, and Fraserburgh's Ryan Sargent battle for possession during the Aberdeenshire Shield tie at Bellslea
Mum tells jury of terrifying moment intruder crept into bedroom and sexually assaulted her
8
Alasdair Stark of Banks o' Dee, left, and Fraserburgh's Ryan Sargent battle for possession during the Aberdeenshire Shield tie at Bellslea
Aberdeen due for a ‘truly magical time’ as Christmas festivities set to light up…
9
Alasdair Stark of Banks o' Dee, left, and Fraserburgh's Ryan Sargent battle for possession during the Aberdeenshire Shield tie at Bellslea
Police grow ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing person Eleanor Mallet from Inverness
10
Plans have been lodged for a new Wickes in Westhill - marking the DIY giant's return to the north-east. Image: Ryden/Aberdeenshire Council.
DIY giant Wickes eyes north-east return with plans for Westhill store

More from Press and Journal

Lauren Bell (left) on the track for Great Britain. Image: Photo by Alex Broadway/SWpix.com/Shutterstock (13459401cj)
Cycling: Forres rider Lauren Bell takes team sprint bronze at World Track Championships
Eddie Williams lifting Invercauld stone at strongman event in Braemar
Braemar's Invercauld Stone lifted for the first time by an Aussie and a Scot
crash kingsway
Traffic builds on A9 following three-vehicle crash at Kingussie
man assaulted elgin
37-year-old man charged after police seize drugs worth £45,000 from motorist near Inverurie
Alasdair Stark of Banks o' Dee, left, and Fraserburgh's Ryan Sargent battle for possession during the Aberdeenshire Shield tie at Bellslea
Aberdeen due for a 'truly magical time' as Christmas festivities set to light up…
Alasdair Stark of Banks o' Dee, left, and Fraserburgh's Ryan Sargent battle for possession during the Aberdeenshire Shield tie at Bellslea
Police tried to stop car which crashed and landed on its roof in Aberdeen
Alasdair Stark of Banks o' Dee, left, and Fraserburgh's Ryan Sargent battle for possession during the Aberdeenshire Shield tie at Bellslea
Tory MP from Berkshire suggests fracking in 'northern reaches of Scotland'
Alasdair Stark of Banks o' Dee, left, and Fraserburgh's Ryan Sargent battle for possession during the Aberdeenshire Shield tie at Bellslea
Mum tells jury of terrifying moment intruder crept into bedroom and sexually assaulted her
Alasdair Stark of Banks o' Dee, left, and Fraserburgh's Ryan Sargent battle for possession during the Aberdeenshire Shield tie at Bellslea
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
Alasdair Stark of Banks o' Dee, left, and Fraserburgh's Ryan Sargent battle for possession during the Aberdeenshire Shield tie at Bellslea
LONG READ: 'Ludicrous' Jim Goodwin ban shows system flaws, says former Aberdeen midfielder Steve…

Editor's Picks