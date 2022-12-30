New Year Honours: Mintlaw’s Kim Little made MBE for services to association football

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mintlaw’s midfield maestro and Scotland legend Kim Little has been made an MBE in the King’s New Year Honours list.

Throughout her career, Little, 32, has won a number of trophies with numerous clubs, and a host of individual awards, including being named the BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year in 2016.

After her latest honour, for services to association football, we profile a glittering career which began in the north-east…

Mintlaw roots mark beginning of elite career

As a youngster, Little played football at primary school and then at Mintlaw Academy – where she helped steer the team to a U15 Scottish Cup win by scoring five goals in the final – while also turning out for Mintlaw Boys Club and Buchan Ladies.

The midfield marvel was making history from a young age as she was the first girl to win the Evening Express Green Final Skills Trophy in 2003 – she remains the only girl to lift the trophy to date.

In 2006, 16-year-old Little moved to the renowned Hibernian Ladies, where she made her debut in the Uefa Women’s Champions League against RCD Espanyol, before netting a hat-trick on her Scottish top-flight debut weeks later.

During her 18-month spell with the Hibees, Little was instrumental in their success as they secured the SWPL title, finishing the season undefeated, and lifted both domestic cup competitions.

Little enjoyed a superb individual season in 2006/07, as well, as she netted 55 goals in 30 appearances, and it wasn’t long until one of the biggest clubs in women’s football came calling.

Scotland legend on the move around the globe

Before signing for English giants Arsenal Ladies in 2008, Little made her Scotland debut in February 2007 against Japan, and went on to earn seven more caps that year.

Those caps were the beginning of a great international career, which came to an end in September 2021 – with Little racking up 140 appearances, and she also remains Scotland’s third top-goalscorer with 59 goals.

In 2012, Little was one of two Scots included in Team GB’s women’s football team at the London Olympics, and she was selected again for the delayed Tokyo Games in 2021, where she was named as one of the captains.

The Olympics were not the only international stage Little competed on – as she was selected to represent Scotland at the women’s team’s first-ever World Cup in 2019, having agonisingly missed out of the Dark Blues’ major tournament bow at the Euros two years earlier due to a serious knee injury.

Back at club level, Little enjoyed a five-year spell, winning 11 domestic trophies, before leaving Arsenal in 2013 to go across the pond and join American side Seattle Reign, where she enjoyed three successful seasons, winning the NWSL shield twice.

More trophies were on the cards when Little had a loan spell down under at Melbourne City for the 2015/16 season, with successes in the W-League regular season and the Grand Final – where she was named player of the match.

A return to Arsenal followed in 2017 and during her second spell – which is ongoing – the Gunners skipper has won the league title and the League Cup.