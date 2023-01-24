‘It’s been a lifeline for me’ – Former Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter on making her coaching comeback in new Scotland role

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emma Hunter is relishing being back on the sidelines after taking up her first coaching role since leaving Aberdeen Women.

The former Dons co-boss resigned alongside Gavin Beith in November.

It marked the end of Hunter’s near four-year stint at the helm, where during that time she guided the team to two league titles and promotion back to Scotland’s top-flight.

Hunter has now been appointed as Scotland Women under-16s assistant coach, working alongside manger Gary Doctor, and will return to the dugout on Thursday when the young Scots play in Portugal.

Following the Portugal game, Scotland then face Liechtenstein and Iceland as part of the UEFA Development Tournament.

For Hunter, having been part of the national team coaching set-up before her Aberdeen tenure, the chance to return was too good to pass up.

She also believes it was important for her to get back coaching as soon as the right job did come along, citing the lack of opportunities for female football coaches.

Following Hunter’s departure from the Dons, there are now just three female head coaches in SWPL 1: Eva Olid (Hearts), Debbie McCulloch (Spartans) and Leanne Ross (Glasgow City, interim).

Hunter said: “It was a really difficult situation for me, having been with Aberdeen and those players for so long – I had put so much into football that it was a real culture shock to not have that anymore.

“There’s been a lot of coverage about the number of female coaches in the game at the minute – and it is really challenging for us to find those opportunities.

“I’m really thankful to have this opportunity with Scotland because what was really important for me was to stay involved in the women’s game. I didn’t want to fall off my coaching journey.

“It’s been a lifeline for me. They’ve entrusted me with this job, so it’s given me the confidence that I am a good coach and can continue my career in the game.

“If I’m being perfectly honest, it could have went either way for me – in terms of staying in the game or not, so I’m really grateful for this chance and I’ll make sure I give it my absolute all.”

Working with young players is a rewarding role

During her time at Aberdeen, Hunter developed young talent who are now established senior players for the Dons – such as Eilidh Shore, Jess Broadrick, Bayley Hutchison and Eva Thomson, to name just a few.

In her new role with the youth national team, Hunter is looking forward to working with more young players, as she believes that part of the job can be the most rewarding.

Really looking forward to getting back on the pitch again with this #YoungTeam and working with a great coaching team 🙌 https://t.co/fJO7Ql6wFd — Emma Hunter (@EmmaHunterAFC) January 19, 2023

She said: “These players are the future of women’s football in Scotland. I’m really passionate about improving the game, so if we can develop quality players now that’ll have a knock-on effect – with the leagues and national team – down the line.

“I think if you ask any coach, they would say coaching young players and seeing the differences in them as they improve is what they enjoy the most.

“It’s a new challenge for me though because I know I’ve mostly coached adults for the last four years. So I’ll have to maybe change my approach and simplify messages, so they’re effective.

“I’m just really looking forward to it, and hopefully I can make an impact.”

As well as her coaching gig with Scotland, Hunter is keen to help out locally and has organised to lend her expertise to north clubs.

She added: “I’ve got a few things lined up with local grassroots teams because I want to be able to support them as much as I can.

“I’m just really passionate about the game and want to see it keep developing, so if there is anything I can do to help, then I’ll do it.”