Glasgow Women 1-3 Aberdeen Women: Gavin Levey pleased with win as Dons move five points clear of relegation zone

Gavin Levey was pleased to see Aberdeen Women secure a vital three points in SWPL 1 as they beat Glasgow Women 3-1.

Aberdeen went 1-0 up after 10 minutes at New Tinto Park through Bayley Hutchison – her sixth SWPL 1 goal of the season – before Eilidh Shore added the second on 17 minutes.

Having barely troubled the Dons in the first half, after the restart, Robin Gallagher pulled a goal back for Glasgow Women following an error from goalkeeper Annalisa McCann.

The Dons’ third came on the stroke of full-time after Hutchison got her second of the day as she hit a free kick from 25 yards out, which went under the Glasgow Women keeper and into the net.

The 3-1 win is Aberdeen’s first victory in the top-flight since January 29 – when they beat the same opponents 1-0.

Interim coach Levey was happy with the much-needed three points as Aberdeen move five points clear of Hamilton Accies in the relegation play-off spot.

He said: “The outcome is where we wanted it to be today. We started really well and had a few really good chances within the first five or six minutes.

“We re-grouped and scored two goals to put ourselves in full control of the game and we probably should’ve had a couple before half-time too. The mood was good at half-time and we wanted to start well in the second half.

“This was a game where we wanted to utilise the full squad if we were in a comfortable position, but then the game turns on its head in the second half after a bit of a freak moment that leads to their goal.

“You have to weather the storm a bit then because naturally their tails go up and it becomes competitive all of a sudden – because we had been in full control.

“The three points here was a chance to move up the table, so now we have to keeping going and make sure our focus is fully on our next game against Spartans.”

Dons make good start in Glasgow

The Dons made three changes from their last outing against Motherwell. Captain Loren Campbell, Eva Thomson and Chloe Gover dropped to the bench for Millie Urquhart, Maddie Finnie and Donna Paterson.

Levey opted for a 3-5-2 at New Tinto Park, with Mya Christie and Urquhart deployed on the wings, with Nadine Hanssen – the skipper for the afternoon – moving into the midfield alongside Shore and Bailley Collins.

It was a bright start for Aberdeen as Shore played a great ball into the box to play Hutchison through. There were appeals for a handball and a Dons penalty but it wasn’t given.

Shore played another good pass to Hannah Stewart, but the forward’s first touch was too heavy and it ran out for a Glasgow Women goal kick.

It was 1-0 to the Dons after 10 minutes after some good play saw Urquhart swing the ball into the box, which found Hutchison who first hit the post and then tapped home the rebound beyond Glasgow goalkeeper Molly Reeve.

Aberdeen were dominating and Shore deservedly doubled their lead on 17 minutes with a powerful low strike from just outside the box which curled into the bottom corner.

Hanssen – whose only SWPL 1 goal so far this season came against Glasgow Women at Pittodrie – went close to adding a third as she unleashed a shot from 20 yard out, but it was well saved by Reeve.

Aberdeen kept looking for their third and Reeve made a good stop to deny Collins from distance, after the midfielder was found in space by a smart pass from Stewart.

There was little response from Glasgow Women after going behind, although Summer Keenan tried her best to apply some pressure.

Annalisa McCann’s first save of the day came after nearly 40 minutes when Shelley Campbell hit a long-range free kick right into the palms of the Dons goalkeeper.

Glasgow Women pull goal back early on after half-time

In the second half, Glasgow Women halved the deficit after two minutes when McCann came to collect what should’ve been a comfortable cross, but fumbled and gifted Gallagher the chance to find the back of the net.

While Aberdeen weren’t as dominant throughout the entire second half as they were in the first, the Dons did restore their two-goal advantage in the dying minutes through Hutchison, who scored from a free kick won by Christie.

Levey was pleased to see the forward on the scoresheet twice and hopes it can motivate Hutchison to hit the goal trail.

He added: “Bayley was on the end of a few really good chances as well today that never went in, and those would’ve been some really good goals.

“Strikers get confidence by hitting the back of the net, so she’ll get a lift from that. It’s good to see her add to her tally now because that was something which was missing in the early part of the season.”