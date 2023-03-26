Glasgow Women 1-3 Aberdeen Women: Gavin Levey pleased with win as Dons move five points clear of relegation zone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Glasgow Women 1-3 Aberdeen Women: Gavin Levey pleased with win as Dons move five points clear of relegation zone

The Dons secured their first SWPL 1 win since January 29.

By Sophie Goodwin
Bayley Hutchison scored a brace in Aberdeen's 3-1 win over Glasgow Women. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Bayley Hutchison scored a brace in Aberdeen's 3-1 win over Glasgow Women. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Gavin Levey was pleased to see Aberdeen Women secure a vital three points in SWPL 1 as they beat Glasgow Women 3-1.

Aberdeen went 1-0 up after 10 minutes at New Tinto Park through Bayley Hutchison – her sixth SWPL 1 goal of the season – before Eilidh Shore added the second on 17 minutes.

Having barely troubled the Dons in the first half, after the restart, Robin Gallagher pulled a goal back for Glasgow Women following an error from goalkeeper Annalisa McCann.

The Dons’ third came on the stroke of full-time after Hutchison got her second of the day as she hit a free kick from 25 yards out, which went under the Glasgow Women keeper and into the net.

The 3-1 win is Aberdeen’s first victory in the top-flight since January 29 – when they beat the same opponents 1-0.

Interim coach Levey was happy with the much-needed three points as Aberdeen move five points clear of Hamilton Accies in the relegation play-off spot.

He said: “The outcome is where we wanted it to be today. We started really well and had a few really good chances within the first five or six minutes.

“We re-grouped and scored two goals to put ourselves in full control of the game and we probably should’ve had a couple before half-time too. The mood was good at half-time and we wanted to start well in the second half.

Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.

“This was a game where we wanted to utilise the full squad if we were in a comfortable position, but then the game turns on its head in the second half after a bit of a freak moment that leads to their goal.

“You have to weather the storm a bit then because naturally their tails go up and it becomes competitive all of a sudden – because we had been in full control.

“The three points here was a chance to move up the table, so now we have to keeping going and make sure our focus is fully on our next game against Spartans.”

Dons make good start in Glasgow

The Dons made three changes from their last outing against Motherwell. Captain Loren Campbell, Eva Thomson and Chloe Gover dropped to the bench for Millie Urquhart, Maddie Finnie and Donna Paterson.

Levey opted for a 3-5-2 at New Tinto Park, with Mya Christie and Urquhart deployed on the wings, with Nadine Hanssen – the skipper for the afternoon – moving into the midfield alongside Shore and Bailley Collins.

It was a bright start for Aberdeen as Shore played a great ball into the box to play Hutchison through. There were appeals for a handball and a Dons penalty but it wasn’t given.

Shore played another good pass to Hannah Stewart, but the forward’s first touch was too heavy and it ran out for a Glasgow Women goal kick.

It was 1-0 to the Dons after 10 minutes after some good play saw Urquhart swing the ball into the box, which found Hutchison who first hit the post and then tapped home the rebound beyond Glasgow goalkeeper Molly Reeve.

Aberdeen were dominating and Shore deservedly doubled their lead on 17 minutes with a powerful low strike from just outside the box which curled into the bottom corner.

Eilidh Shore. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Hanssen – whose only SWPL 1 goal so far this season came against Glasgow Women at Pittodrie – went close to adding a third as she unleashed a shot from 20 yard out, but it was well saved by Reeve.

Aberdeen kept looking for their third and Reeve made a good stop to deny Collins from distance, after the midfielder was found in space by a smart pass from Stewart.

There was little response from Glasgow Women after going behind, although Summer Keenan tried her best to apply some pressure.

Annalisa McCann’s first save of the day came after nearly 40 minutes when Shelley Campbell hit a long-range free kick right into the palms of the Dons goalkeeper.

Glasgow Women pull goal back early on after half-time

In the second half, Glasgow Women halved the deficit after two minutes when McCann came to collect what should’ve been a comfortable cross, but fumbled and gifted Gallagher the chance to find the back of the net.

While Aberdeen weren’t as dominant throughout the entire second half as they were in the first, the Dons did restore their two-goal advantage in the dying minutes through Hutchison, who scored from a free kick won by Christie.

Levey was pleased to see the forward on the scoresheet twice and hopes it can motivate Hutchison to hit the goal trail.

He added: “Bayley was on the end of a few really good chances as well today that never went in, and those would’ve been some really good goals.

“Strikers get confidence by hitting the back of the net, so she’ll get a lift from that. It’s good to see her add to her tally now because that was something which was missing in the early part of the season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Women's Football

Bayley Hutchison scored a brace in Aberdeen's 3-1 win over Glasgow Women. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Rachel Corsie: The quality of football in the Uefa Women's Champions League should be…
Bayley Hutchison scored a brace in Aberdeen's 3-1 win over Glasgow Women. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Gavin Levey believes best is yet to come from Aberdeen Women ahead of first…
Bayley Hutchison scored a brace in Aberdeen's 3-1 win over Glasgow Women. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason urges side to 'keep standards high' for Morton…
Bayley Hutchison scored a brace in Aberdeen's 3-1 win over Glasgow Women. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women: Eva Thomson opens up on 'frustrating' spell after lengthy concussion lay-off
Bayley Hutchison scored a brace in Aberdeen's 3-1 win over Glasgow Women. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Loan watch: How are Aberdeen Women trio fairing in SWPL 2 and SWF Championship?
Bayley Hutchison scored a brace in Aberdeen's 3-1 win over Glasgow Women. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Rachel Corsie on target as Aston Villa Women defeat Manchester City to reach FA…
Bayley Hutchison scored a brace in Aberdeen's 3-1 win over Glasgow Women. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Rachel Corsie: The chance to reach Women's FA Cup semi-final with Aston Villa feels…
Bayley Hutchison scored a brace in Aberdeen's 3-1 win over Glasgow Women. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Caley Thistle Women to support new goalkeeper Jennifer Horrocks who broke arm in debut…
Bayley Hutchison scored a brace in Aberdeen's 3-1 win over Glasgow Women. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Gavin Levey to assess who in squad is 'capable' of playing for Aberdeen Women…
Bayley Hutchison scored a brace in Aberdeen's 3-1 win over Glasgow Women. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women let themselves down in 3-1 defeat to Motherwell, says forward Hannah Stewart

Most Read

1
Bayley Hutchison scored a brace in Aberdeen's 3-1 win over Glasgow Women. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen man avoids prison after ‘shocking’ dangerous driving episode
2
Bayley Hutchison scored a brace in Aberdeen's 3-1 win over Glasgow Women. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill: Brazilian barbecue confirms Union Square opening date for Aberdeen
3
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
4
Bayley Hutchison scored a brace in Aberdeen's 3-1 win over Glasgow Women. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Finn Creaney’s father: ‘I’ve put my life on hold to search the Highland wilderness,…
5
Bayley Hutchison scored a brace in Aberdeen's 3-1 win over Glasgow Women. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Model secretly signs up for the Brave fashion show to surprise daughters who have…
6
Bayley Hutchison scored a brace in Aberdeen's 3-1 win over Glasgow Women. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Why Bob Keiller could be the man to bring sparkle back to Union Street…

More from Press and Journal

Inverness e-scooter crash
Investigation launched after woman taken to hospital following e-scooter crash in Inverness
Bayley Hutchison scored a brace in Aberdeen's 3-1 win over Glasgow Women. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Man, 32, to appear in court following alleged Soul Bar attack in Aberdeen city…
Bayley Hutchison scored a brace in Aberdeen's 3-1 win over Glasgow Women. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Woman and two children, 3 and 6, taken to hospital following one-car crash near…
Dyce Academy
Teen, 15, charged after alleged assault at Aberdeen school
Bayley Hutchison scored a brace in Aberdeen's 3-1 win over Glasgow Women. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Man taken to hospital following A92 crash near Muchalls days after 17-car crash in…
Bayley Hutchison scored a brace in Aberdeen's 3-1 win over Glasgow Women. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Man, 32, charged following disturbance in Aberdeen city centre
Bayley Hutchison scored a brace in Aberdeen's 3-1 win over Glasgow Women. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Scotland's oldest tartan discovered in Highland peat bog to go on display at V&A…
Bayley Hutchison scored a brace in Aberdeen's 3-1 win over Glasgow Women. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Loch Ness return to winning ways with emphatic triumph over St Duthus
Brechin City manager Andy Kirk. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Brechin City 10-0 Wick Academy: Andy Kirk pleased by relentless display as Gary Manson…
Bayley Hutchison scored a brace in Aberdeen's 3-1 win over Glasgow Women. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
RAB MCNEIL: My feet have been killing me

Editor's Picks

Most Commented