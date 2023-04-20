Gavin Levey praises Aberdeen Women for ‘excellent’ display in 4-3 win against Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gavin Levey praises Aberdeen Women for ‘excellent’ display in 4-3 win against Dundee United

Aberdeen leapfrog the Terrors and move up ninth in SWPL 1 following their first back-to-back wins this season.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women interim boss Gavin Levey following the Dons' 4-3 win over Dundee United. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women interim boss Gavin Levey following the Dons' 4-3 win over Dundee United. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock.

Gavin Levey believes he saw “hints” of the top performance he has been urging Aberdeen Women to produce in their 4-3 win over Dundee United.

The Dons deservedly took the lead at Gussie Park after half an hour through Bayley Hutchison, who was making her 100th appearance for Aberdeen.

It was 2-0 only two minutes later, as Millie Urquhart, who had assisted the opener, scored a superb half-volley which left Fiona McNicoll in the Dundee United goal with no chance.

United halved the deficit on the stroke of half-time when Danni McGinley stabbed the ball home from close-range, before Leigha Dobbins netted the equaliser in the 48th minute.

It was a night to remember for Urquhart as she scored her second of the night, with a goal just as good as her first to restore Aberdeen’s lead in the 64th minute.

The Terrors got themselves level again in the 71st minute when Jade McLaren scored from inside the box with a right-footed half volley, but Hutchison netted her second in the 86th minute to make it 4-3 and secure all three SWPL 1 points for the Dons.

Aberdeen Women celebrate with Bayley Hutchison after she netted the winner against Dundee United. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock.

Levey was delighted with aspects of Aberdeen’s performance, which ensured they move up to ninth in SWPL 1 and eight points clear of the relegation zone.

The Dons interim manager said: “I thought some of our football was excellent. We started the game so well and went on to score some incredible goals.

“I’ve said it for a while – this is a team waiting to put in a top performance and we saw hints of a performance like that here.

“We’re still making it a wee bit hard for ourselves with one or two of the goals we conceded, but Dundee United made it difficult and credit to them because they made it a really competitive game.

“It was end-to-end and neither team wanted to accept the draw. It was important that we were the ones to come away with the three points.”

Millie Urquhart’s pictured scoring her second goal against Dundee United. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock.

It’s the first time that Aberdeen have secured back-to-back wins in the top-flight this season, following their 2-1 win over Hamilton on Sunday, and Levey was impressed by his side’s character against the Terrors.

He said: “We’ve worked hard on it in training, but it’s different when you have to put that into a game. We talk a lot about resilience and situations we’ve got to avoid.

“We’ve got to create good habits and the character of the squad since I’ve come in has been the biggest thing for me. Their mentality has been great.

“We’ve had the mindset in games against Celtic and Rangers, but this was a different scenario against Dundee United, it was a must-win game for us.

“The girls knew this was a chance to have one of their biggest weeks of the season. We said if it’s going to be one of the biggest then make it one of your best, and you can see with their character – they’ve totally earned the win.”

