Caley Thistle Women and Westdyke outline hopes for upcoming SWF Championship season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Caley Thistle Women and Westdyke outline hopes for upcoming SWF Championship season

The Caley Jags begin their campaign with a trip to Greenock Morton, while newly promoted Westdyke travel to Hutchison Vale.

By Sophie Goodwin
Inverness Caley Thistle Women forward Kayleigh Mackenzie, left, and Westdyke players, right.
Caley Thistle Women, left, and Westdyke, right, kick-off their SWF Championship campaigns on Sunday. Image: SportPix for SWF.

Caley Thistle Women and Westdyke are gearing up for the SWF Championship season which begins on Sunday.

The Caley Jags kick-off their campaign with a trip to Greenock Morton, while the Westhill outfit, who won promotion from SWF League One via the play-offs, travel to Edinburgh to face Hutchison Vale.

And Inverness boss Karen Mason believes her side must embrace consistency if they are to build on last season’s fifth-place finish in the Scottish third-tier.

She said: “We know that the league is probably the most competitive there is in Scotland. Last season we saw every team can beat anyone at any given time.

“We’re going to have to make sure we’re on our game and not gifting any of these teams any opportunities to take points off of us. If we see any weaknesses then we need to punish them.

“We’re not going to be inconsistent this season – you’re going to know what you’re going to get from us.”

The Caley Thistle players have set the bar high for themselves already, while Mason expects her side to be challenging throughout the entire campaign.

She added: “The girls have said they want to be finishing in the top two at least and want to be fighting for promotion.

“We want to improve on where we finished last year and definitely want to be competing with the top four. If we can push on to the promotion places then great, but our target is to be challenging in the top half throughout the season.”

Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.

Meanwhile, acting Westdyke head coach Steve Robb believes his side are ready for the step up following promotion from the fourth-tier.

Ahead of the Championship season, the Westhill outfit have signed forward Emily Dalgetty – who last played for Montrose – and former Aberdeen Ladies goalkeeper Kirsten Pratt, with other new recruits in the pipeline.

Robb said: “Gaining promotion to the Championship was a fantastic achievement as the games were very competitive, especially in the top-half of the table after the league split.

“We are looking forward to the season ahead and facing teams we have not encountered before which in itself brings new challenges for the team as well as great opportunities for the players to show their own abilities.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to blend the youth players into the senior squad.

“We have an excellent pathway with a number of young players having made their senior debuts last season, so that is something we are passionate about continuing.

“I’m optimistic that with the hard work we’ve done over the last three years, this team can continue to develop.

“We already had a strong squad and we’ve recruited well this summer, so we’re hoping for a positive season ahead.”

SWFL Cup starts with group stage clashes

The SWFL North returned last week with Dyce, Inverurie Locos and Grampian starting the season with wins over Dryburgh Athletic, Stonehaven and Buchan, respectively.

This week the north clubs are in SWFL Cup action, with the first round group fixtures being: Buchan v Grampian, Inverurie Locos v Elgin City, Arbroath v Westdyke Thistle, and Dryburgh Athletic v Huntly.

More from Women's Football

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster
Aberdeen Women boss Clint Lancaster to put 'niceties' aside for clash with familiar face…
Aberdeen Women defender Aimee Black
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster heaps praise on Aimee Black after teen pens semi-pro…
Aberdeen forward Bayley Hutchison gets a shot away in the match against Motherwell.
'We won't be pushovers': Bayley Hutchison issues Aberdeen Women rallying call after opening day…
Aberdeen Women celebrate after Bayley Hutchison's opening goal against Motherwell.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster delighted as competitive tenure starts with 3-2 win over…
Aberdeen midfielders Eilidh Shore and Nadine Hanssen in action during pre-season
Rachel Corsie: The SWPL is back and here are my predictions for the 2023-24…
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster looking forward to first taste of SWPL action
Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart unleashes a shot in a pre-season friendly against St Johnstone
Aberdeen Women already feeling benefit of full-time manager Clint Lancaster, says forward Hannah Stewart
Aberdeen Women's SWPL opponents.
A guide to Aberdeen Women's 2023-24 SWPL opponents
Morocco players wave their flag celebrating after qualifying into the round of 16 at the Women's World Cup
Rachel Corsie: It's impossible to predict what might happen next at the Women's World…
Aberdeen Women's new captain Nadine Hanssen pictured at the club's training base, Cormack Park.
From playing against the world's best to being a part of the Dons family…