Rachel Corsie admits Scotland ‘let the fans down’ after 6-0 defeat to England

The 6-0 defeat to England played out in front of 15,320 fans which was a record attendance for a women's competitive fixture at Hampden.

By Sophie Goodwin
Scotland captain Rachel Corsie.
Scotland captain Rachel Corsie. Image: SNS.

Scotland captain Rachel Corsie accepts her side were nowhere near good enough in the 6-0 Uefa Nations League defeat to England at Hampden.

In the final match of Group A1, already-relegated Scotland suffered the heavy defeat with Alex Greenwood, Lauren James (2), Beth Mead, Fran Kirby and Lucy Bronze on the scoresheet for the visitors.

It was Scotland’s heaviest defeat of the Nations League campaign as they finished bottom of the group with only two points from six games.

And Corsie admits the performance and the result was not anywhere near the standard Scotland set themselves.

The Aberdonian said: “It is really disappointing. That is not how we wanted it to end. We fell far too short in too many areas.

“The nature of the goals we conceded was disappointing .

“You can respect the fact England have some excellent players and you have to try and limit the opportunities they get and you have to make them score goals that they have to work hard for.

England's Lauren James curls in her second goal which made it 3-0 Hampden.
England’s Lauren James curls in her second goal which made it 3-0 at Hampden. Image: SNS.

“We’ve lost goals off set-pieces – that can’t happen, and also we need to have much more discipline to make them work hard.”

When asked if there had been harsh words in the changing room after the 6-0 rout, Corsie added: “There have been some words. It’s probably not the time because everyone understands it’s hurtful.

“We wanted to turnout for the fans and, ultimately, we have let them down.

“We need to reflect on that and there are going to be lots of things that we have to sit and go through the discomfort of and learn from.”

Scotland grateful for fan support amid disappointing defeat

Scotland will play in League B in the next Nations League campaign following relegation and will enter a more difficult pathway for 2025 European Championship qualification.

But Corsie says the national team must embrace their next opportunity and not dwell on their current disappointment.

She said: “There’s a new opportunity every time you get the chance to represent your country.

“It will be a new opportunity and a new campaign.

“We know we’re getting into European qualification and we’ve made it very clear amongst ourselves that we want to do everything to make sure we get back to another major tournament.

“That is certainly going to motivate everybody.”

Scotland fans at Hampden for the Nations League match against England. Image: SNS.

Corsie said: “We are very grateful that they turned up and that they stayed until the end.

“We want them to come back and performances like this isn’t going to encourage them to do that.

“But we know that they’re loyal and we know we’re role models – we want to put on a show and make it a night that they come here and enjoy.

“We know there is a little extra pressure on us now to turn a corner in the New Year.

“We will learn who we will face in the coming windows and hopefully that gives us some new motivation and drive to go on and set a new tone because we have finished this year in a disappointing way.”

