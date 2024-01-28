Caley Thistle Women ready for crunch clash with leaders Rossvale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle Women ready for crunch clash with leaders Rossvale

Inverness boss Karen Mason speaks about the chance to go for glory on the back of their Scottish Cup tie against Rangers.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle boss Karen Mason. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Karen Mason is urging her Caley Thistle Women’s side to grasp a golden opportunity to beat SWF Championship leaders Rossvale – and join the title race.

Inverness are poised to return to the pitch on Sunday for the first time since their recent Scottish Cup clash with SWPL table-toppers Rangers, which ended in 12-0 defeat but in front of a record crowd for a women’s match at the Caledonian Stadium earlier this month.

Their league fixture away to Ayr United last weekend was beaten by the weather, but East Fife’s 3-1 victory at Rossvale means second-placed ICT have the chance to move to within three points of top spot if they win.

Caley Thistle also have a game in hand, so there is a huge incentive for Mason’s team to deliver what would be a statement victory at Millburn Academy in the 12.30pm showdown.

Mason tips another close encounter

Manager Mason, whose side hold a two-point lead over third-placed Ayr, hopes her players can deliver a big result which would put them on the heels of Rossvale, who have won nine out of 10 fixtures.

She said: “With Ayr being postponed last week, it didn’t allow us to prepare the best after our Scottish Cup game. It’s definitely a mouth-watering one.

“Generally, games between the sides have always been decent and often high-scoring. I would expect another closely-fought game on Sunday.

“After last week, we’re now just six points away from Rossvale with a game in hand. A win this weekend could potentially put us within touching distance of them.

“It did seem, as the league leaders, they were flying away from us, but now it seems a little bit more achievable.

“We’re grateful of favours being done (by East Fife) and it’s going to be a really interesting second half of the season.”

Mason calls for 90-minute display

Caley Thistle lost 4-2 to Rossvale at Petershill Park in September and Mason explained there were clear lessons learned from that encounter.

She said: “We struggled with them in the first half. We didn’t really play to our potential or get to grips with how they were playing.

“In the second half, we woke up, but by that time it was too late. We had a missed penalty and could not put any more chances in the back of the net.

“We gave them a 45-minute head start, which they punished us for. This weekend, we can’t do that.

“We have to come out of the traps firing and make sure we can keep a lead or don’t concede, so we come away with something.

“This season, we have multiple people banging in the goals, so it is very much a squad performance in front of goals. That’s something we’re looking for. We can threaten from all over the park and we have to keep utilising that.

Promotion is realistic aim for ICT

The high of being in the spotlight for such a huge Scottish Cup occasion against unbeaten Rangers has given everyone at Caley Thistle renewed energy to go for promotion to further progress up the levels.

Mason said: “Having now experienced a game such as the cup-tie, we want to experience that again.

“We have had to rebuild over recent years and start from the bottom and work our way up. It definitely feels like it is getting closer.

“Our target this year was to finish in the top two, so if we keep on pushing that way, we might give ourselves a good shot at it this year. We will see how Sunday goes first.”

Caley Thistle will tackle Rossvale without unavailable trio Julia Scott, Charlotte Simpson and Katie Clelland.

Also in the Championship this Sunday, mid-table Westdyke – whose match at Morton was postponed by wind last week – take on Ayr United at Lawsondale pitches.

Scottish League Cup second round

Elsewhere, it’s round two of the Scottish Women’s League Cup.

Huntly Women are home to Stewarton United, Dyce Women visit Armadale Thistle and Inverurie Locos entertain Harmony Row at Harlaw Park.

