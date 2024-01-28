Union Street: How will Aberdeen fill the upper floors of the Granite Mile?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Union Street: How will Aberdeen fill the upper floors of the Granite Mile?

High street guru Iain Nicholson could help the city get a better idea of the challenges faced in the next part of reviving Union Street... getting people to use the upstairs.

Work to fill Union Street's upper floors could be boosted this week. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
By Alastair Gossip

Can Union Street ever recapture its peak, as it brimmed with people from the ground floor up?

Work to revitalise the Granite Mile has, so far, mostly focused on the eye-level.

Empty shops have been viewed as one of the first parts of the puzzle, as city leaders look to reintroduce the sparkle in the dulling high street.

But looking up, there are far fewer answers to be found on the upper floors – certainly none can be seen through their greasy, dusty windows.

The upper floors of Union Street are in need of some TLC. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
“In its heyday, every building on Union Street was full from the ground level to the uppermost floors,” Aberdeen Inspired chief executive Adrian Watson tells The P&J.

“And we want to see it that way again.”

He’s asking the city for £15,000 to fund a survey to work out how the empty upstairs can play a part in that.

It comes only days after the Granite Mile was shaken by its latest big-name withdrawal.

Earlier this month M&S announced it would down double on Union Square, closing its iconic St Nicholas Street shop next spring.

What’s the plan for Union Street’s upper floors?

This plotted upstairs exploration is based on a hackneyed phrase rehearsed by all leading Aberdeen politicians of the last decade.

But the Union Street upper floors study could lend some new vim to the tired “Aberdeen is a place for people to live, work, study, play, shop” that usually ends up on the journalistic cutting room floor.

At the end of last year, the city council’s own property chief Stephen Booth parked Aberdeen own pilot project on upstairs redevelopment.

Hopes of developing an “exemplar” mix of upmarket apartments, offices and cafes at 101-103 Union Street are currently “unaffordable”.

With the council out of the game, bring in the guru

Meanwhile, Aberdeen Inspired wants to hire high street guru Iain Nicholson to size up the opportunity of bringing Union Street’s upper floors back into use – and identify the barriers to doing so.

Unveiled as Aberdeen Inspired’s “placemaking specialist” at the Union Street summit in 2022, Mr Nicholson’s work on empty shops informed where Our Union Street should start work.

But none of five action areas outlined by taskforce chief Bob Keiller is aimed, explicitly, above ground level.

Iain Nicholson spoke of his earlier study of Union Street as Aberdeen's great and good packed the Douglas Hotel for a summit on the Granite Mile's future in 2022. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Instead Mr Nicholson, founder of the Vacant Shops Academy, is being asked to look up.

If funded, he’ll examine potential uses for the upper floors of Union Street.

Those lofty lemons could be repurposed for residential, office, arts and culture, leisure, education, health and wellbeing, as well as retail, hospitality and services.

But the high street whizz will also report any limitations, for example whether mothballed premises upstairs can really be used for night-time trade if there’s limited separate access.

‘What exactly are the challenges concerning Union Street’s upper floors?’

Mr Nicholson claims he can help Aberdeen understand “exactly what the challenges are” for Union Street’s historic properties.

In turn, this could help the council, Aberdeen Inspired, Our Union Street and others work, strategically, with landlords, property agents, businesses, the community and would-be occupiers to fill them.

The upper floors of Union Street pose the next problem, after the empty shops are filled. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
The buildings boffin tells us: “Unused and underused space on high street upper floors is an issue for town and city centres around the country, and it’s great to see Aberdeen exploring solutions.

“If we can overcome the barriers to getting those spaces back into use, there are benefits both in terms of the vitality of the place and the economics of property.

“It will help to reduce the number of vacant units but also, by reducing wasted space above occupied ground floor units, bring in more people who will become customers for new and existing businesses.

The city centre czar adds: “The challenge is that it’s often not easy either commercially or practically to repurpose and reuse these upper floors because of things like access, layout, lighting, storage and waste, especially where the buildings are listed.”

Surveyors previously estimated it would cost more than £11 million to bring Union Street up to scratch – and construction inflation since early 2022 is likely to have hiked up that eye-watering quote.

More than 100 along the Granite Mile are listed.

Who will pay for the Union Street upper floors study?

Aberdeen Inspired argues there’s presently a lack of tactics when it comes to the upper floors of Union Street.

“[There is] potential for a strategic approach to this issue rather than the mix of
no action and ad hoc activity that characterises the current situation,” project managers at the business improvement district (Bid) wrote.

Union Street in November 2022. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Inspired, funded by the city centre levy, wants £15,000 of Aberdeen’s share of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund for the survey.

The national cash pot is money divvied up between councils, meant to replace EU funding that might otherwise have funded similar strategic work.

The £15,000 will pay for a feasibility study, setting out a “a snapshot of the scale of unused and underused space on Union Street”.

It will be hoped to increase city centre footfall, a more diverse high street, improve the look of tired Union Street and benefit city coffers with bolstered business rates.

Work could also benefit landlords and property agents – as the council strains to find out the owner of long-empty buildings.

Could things be looking up for Union Street?

Our Union Street has laid on a spread of perks to draw business back to the Granite Mile.

It includes the UK’s “most generous” welcome package of two years of free rent and business rates relief.

That is on top of council grants worth tens of thousands of pounds to bring empty shops back into use.

Adrian Watson thinks the Union Street upper floors study could be a stepping stone to filling the Granite Mile once again. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
And Aberdeen Inspired boss Mr Watson said the upper floors project would “dovetail” with the work to occupy the downstairs.

“It is right and proper there is a focus on what is happening at street level on Union Street, but bringing all those upper floors back to life with a mix of uses – especially residential – is just as vital,” he said.

“For any city centre to thrive it needs people living there, facilities and attractions for those residents and an attractive mix of uses that will bring people into the heart of Aberdeen.

“No one underestimates the challenges involved but this study would at least give us a clear idea of what they are and what the route might be to meeting them.”

Councillors will decide on Tuesday whether to fund the Union Street upper floors study.

