Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC enjoyed their trip to Deeside with a 5-2 victory against Banchory Boys in U16 A.

Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC are in sixth place after the game, while Banchory Boys are in 10th and last with one point from 13 games.

Elswhere in U16 A, Cove YFC defeated Bridge of Don Thistle 8-2, Dyce Whites won 2-0 against Westdyke Thistle and Westdyke CC picked up a narrow 2-1 victory against Formartine United.