Thistle YFC won their away game against Kintore United in the U16 B action on Saturday.

The game, held at the Garioch Centre, finished 4-0 at Garioch Centre.

The result leaves Thistle YFC in fifth spot - one place ahead of Kintore United.

The last meeting between the teams ended in a 3-3 draw, with Thistle YFC at home in February 2022.