Thistle YFC make it three wins on the spin by beating Colony Park

Thistle YFC continued their good form by beating Colony Park in the U16 B.

They made it three wins in a row thanks to the 3-1 victory at Ardallie.

Thistle YFC are now in fourth place in U16 B, while Colony Park are eighth.

Thistle YFC have three wins, one draw and one loss with a goal difference of 15 goals for and 13 against over the last five games, while Colony Park have one win, two draws and two losses.

The last meeting between the teams ended in a 0-0 draw, with Colony Park at home in February.