Westdyke Thistle pick up narrow win against West End Reds

Westdyke Thistle edged a close encounter in U16 A against West End Reds.

The Lawsondale side won the match 2-1.

The result leaves Westdyke Thistle in eighth place with West End Reds sitting seventh.

Westdyke Thistle have one win, one draw and three losses over their last five games, while West End Reds have two wins, one draw and two losses.

In the next fixtures in the U16 A, Westdyke Thistle will play Dyce BC Blues (home) on Tuesday before another meeting with West End Reds (away) on Thursday.

Elsewhere in U16 A, Dyce BC Blues defeated Banchory Boys 9-0, Westdyke CC won 3-0 against Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC and Formartine United YFC beat Bridge of Don Thistle 5-0.