Aberdeen Mary Kay sales director looking to build her team and grow

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Erica Wallace, independent sales director with beauty products firm Mary Kay.

How and why did you start in business?

I never meant to start a Mary Kay business. I fell into it by accident after being a very happy customer for over 10 years in 2005.

Divorce meant I suddenly couldn’t afford to buy my Mary Kay products, but I was not willing to give up my beloved skincare so joined purely to get the discount.

I was re-training at the time, doing a TEFL course at college, about to embark on a teaching career.

On day one, I sold £100 to friends. An idea formed; could I sell more and finance my six-month TEFL course?

Suddenly my new goal was to be a beauty consultant long enough to cover the course fees.

But the universe had a different idea!

How did you get to where you are today?

The six month ‘job’ saw me graduate as a TEFL teacher and I promptly opened my own language school.

After a couple of years, I realised Mary Kay was my true passion. Helping others to look good and feel better, giving them confidence, making them more powerful.

I discovered I loved a challenge, could be successful, whilst working with people and products I loved.

In most jobs, people think they are in competition with others but often we are in competition with ourselves. I love make-up but lacked confidence when applying it.

A challenge of 100 Faces in 100 Days came up, I jumped at the opportunity to improve myself.

I wanted to be better, gain confidence and more experience. This propelled me to a new level, and I finished as queen of sales, having sold the most products of anyone in Mary Kay UK.

Who helped you?

I was very fortunate to have directors who believed in me. They supported me all the way and I, in turn, now do the same for my team, sharing our wins and motivating each other.

We have grown steadily over the years, culminating in being the number three unit in UK last month. I’ve also joined the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) to gain a wider perspective on what is happening in the business world.

Sometimes our view is narrow and we stick just to our own industry. I have been very impressed with how much FSB do for us as members.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Say no, and grow.

What is your biggest mistake?

We all have the same 24 hours.

Guarding our own time, checking our mindset, and how we use our time, has a huge impact on our day.

I wish it hadn’t taken me until my 40s to put “saying no” into practice.

What is your greatest achievement?

Bringing up two children as a single parent and watching them become adults with integrity gives me great pride. I had no manual.

No one knows if we have been a successful parent until we watch their successes. This has been a personal joy.

Still being in business after lockdown when others have not been so fortunate, and last month becoming number three unit in UK, now that is a wow!

If you were in power in government, what would you change?

Make every MP run their own business as a pre-requisite to standing for election. Working every aspect of your own business gives you strength.

Let’s get everyone on the move, seeing and doing more, especially after lockdown, whilst keeping cars off the roads with free transport for everyone.

Modern languages should be a core subject from primary one. I am proud to speak German, French, Italian and a smattering of Danish. It has given me such joy. You don’t have to fluent, just willing to try.

What do you still hope to achieve?

This year I am looking to create five new directors in Scotland.

Our founder, Mary Kay Ash said we should ‘Pass it On’ – this will enable me to help and empower others to success.

What do you do to relax?

Keeping your body and mind healthy is essential to running your business well.

I am a voracious reader of motivational books and love going to the movies. I am a sucker for a foreign film.

I love going to the gym, and last year, to my amazement I was encouraged to take up running, and guess what? I love it.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I am currently reading Start with Why by Simon Sinek. He is amazing.

What do you waste your money on?

This year I have wasted money on accessories for my computer and live streaming. Headphones, microphones, lights, extension cables for broadband, you name it, I have bought it.

I always think these additions will be brilliant. In reality, they are just taking up space in my office!

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Apply tinted moisturiser, mascara and lip gloss and head to the gym.

If I don’t go to the gym first thing, I will never get there. There will always be something that takes priority, so I make it my waking thought.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I don’t need to dream about driving a specific car……I have just won one….a Mini Cooper.

My dream just became a reality. Watch out for the Mary Kay car, first in Scotland, coming to Aberdeen.