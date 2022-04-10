Aberdeen Mary Kay sales director looking to build her team and grow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Aberdeen Mary Kay sales director looking to build her team and grow

By Kelly Wilson
April 10, 2022, 5:00 pm
Erica Wallace
Erica Wallace

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Erica Wallace, independent sales director with beauty products firm Mary Kay.

How and why did you start in business?

I never meant to start a Mary Kay business. I fell into it by accident after being a very happy customer for over 10 years in 2005.

Divorce meant I suddenly couldn’t afford to buy my Mary Kay products, but I was not willing to give up my beloved skincare so joined purely to get the discount.

I was re-training at the time, doing a TEFL course at college, about to embark on a teaching career.

On day one, I sold £100 to friends. An idea formed; could I sell more and finance my six-month TEFL course?

Suddenly my new goal was to be a beauty consultant long enough to cover the course fees.

But the universe had a different idea!

How did you get to where you are today?

The six month ‘job’ saw me graduate as a TEFL teacher and I promptly opened my own language school.

After a couple of years, I realised Mary Kay was my true passion. Helping others to look good and feel better, giving them confidence, making them more powerful.

I discovered I loved a challenge, could be successful, whilst working with people and products I loved.

Erica Wallace, director at Mary Kay Cosmetics. Photo Diana Muzzall

In most jobs, people think they are in competition with others but often we are in competition with ourselves. I love make-up but lacked confidence when applying it.

A challenge of 100 Faces in 100 Days came up, I jumped at the opportunity to improve myself.

I wanted to be better, gain confidence and more experience. This propelled me to a new level, and I finished as queen of sales, having sold the most products of anyone in Mary Kay UK.

Who helped you?

I was very fortunate to have directors who believed in me. They supported me all the way and I, in turn, now do the same for my team, sharing our wins and motivating each other.

We have grown steadily over the years, culminating in being the number three unit in UK last month. I’ve also joined the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) to gain a wider perspective on what is happening in the business world.

Sometimes our view is narrow and we stick just to our own industry.  I have been very impressed with how much FSB do for us as members.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Say no, and grow.

What is your biggest mistake?

We all have the same 24 hours.

Guarding our own time, checking our mindset, and how we use our time, has a huge impact on our day.

I wish it hadn’t taken me until my 40s to put “saying no” into practice.

What is your greatest achievement?

Bringing up two children as a single parent and watching them become adults with integrity gives me great pride. I had no manual.

No one knows if we have been a successful parent until we watch their successes. This has been a personal joy.

Still being in business after lockdown when others have not been so fortunate, and last month becoming number three unit in UK, now that is a wow!

If you were in power in government, what would you change?

Make every MP run their own business as a pre-requisite to standing for election. Working every aspect of your own business gives you strength.

Let’s get everyone on the move, seeing and doing more, especially after lockdown, whilst keeping cars off the roads with free transport for everyone.

Modern languages should be a core subject from primary one. I am proud to speak German, French, Italian and a smattering of Danish. It has given me such joy. You don’t have to fluent, just willing to try.

What do you still hope to achieve?

This year I am looking to create five new directors in Scotland.

Our founder, Mary Kay Ash said we should ‘Pass it On’ – this will enable me to help and empower others to success.

Erica Wallace reads voraciously in her down time. Photo Diana Muzzall

What do you do to relax?

Keeping your body and mind healthy is essential to running your business well.

I am a voracious reader of motivational books and love going to the movies. I am a sucker for a foreign film.

I love going to the gym, and last year, to my amazement I was encouraged to take up running, and guess what? I love it.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I am currently reading Start with Why by Simon Sinek. He is amazing.

What do you waste your money on?

This year I have wasted money on accessories for my computer and live streaming. Headphones, microphones, lights, extension cables for broadband, you name it, I have bought it.

I always think these additions will be brilliant. In reality, they are just taking up space in my office!

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Apply tinted moisturiser, mascara and lip gloss and head to the gym.

If I don’t go to the gym first thing, I will never get there. There will always be something that takes priority, so I make it my waking thought.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I don’t need to dream about driving a specific car……I have just won one….a Mini Cooper.

My dream just became a reality. Watch out for the Mary Kay car, first in Scotland, coming to Aberdeen.

