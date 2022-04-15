Colony Colts end losing streak in style with emphatic victory against Kemnay FC

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Colony Colts ended their five-game losing streak with a 12-0 victory against Kemnay FC in U17 B.

Colony Colts have one win and four losses with a goal difference of 15 goals for and 21 against over the last five games, while Kemnay FC have five losses and a goal difference of one goal for and 40 against.

Colony Colts are in sixth place, while Kemnay FC are in 12th and last.

After this game in the U17 B, Colony Colts will play Huntly FC (away) on Saturday and Westdyke Thistle (home) on 21 April. Kemnay FC play Stonehaven Youth (away) on Saturday.