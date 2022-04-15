Northstar CFC make it four wins in a row with Kintore United win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Northstar CFC claimed an important win at home to third placed Kintore United in the U17 B Thursday, finishing 3-1.

Leaders Northstar CFC have now won four games in a row.

It was Northstar CFC's 12th game in a row without defeat.

Northstar CFC have four wins and one draw in their past five games with a goal difference of 17 goals for and 4 against, while Kintore United have one win, two draws and two losses.

This means Northstar CFC are five points clear at the top of the table and Kintore United are in third.

The last match between the teams ended in a 3-1 away win for Northstar CFC in March.

After this game in the U17 B, Northstar CFC will play Portlethen SC (away) on Saturday, while Kintore United travel to Banchory Boys.