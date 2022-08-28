Cove YFC manager pleased to start season with victory against Culter Colts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cove YFC manager pleased to start season with victory against Culter Colts

By Youth Football Project
August 28, 2022, 5:00 pm

ADJFA League A (Under-16s)

Cove YFC

The team logo of Cove YFC

4

Culter Colts

The team logo of Culter Colts

2

Cove YFC defeated the visiting Culter Colts 4-2 in the U16 A on Saturday.

“It's great to start the season off with a victory.

"I thought the boys started the game slowly but grew into the game the longer it went on.

"At times we played some really good football and scored a couple of really good goals,” said Cove YFC's manager Mitch Robertson after the game.

[caption id="attachment_4720633" align="alignnone" width="620"] Cove YFC under-16s. Pictured are from left, front, Oliver Najkowski, Sam Cowie, Aiden Robertson, Angus Booth, Jake Davidson, Lewis Bell, Lucas Norwood, David Hale and front from left Scott Reid, Seid Mody, Calum Johnstone, Fraser Booth, Freddie Kinghan and Oj Isa. Pic by Chris Sumner[/caption]

“Disappointed to lose the match but a lot of positives to take away from our performance,” said Culter Colts manager Craig Ross.

[caption id="attachment_4720630" align="alignnone" width="620"] Pictured is Culter Colts from left, back, Callum Bertram, Reuben McCauley, Aaron Considine, Alex Tough, Brodie Skinner, Mitchell, Smith, John Heywood, Jack Craigie, Nathan Ross and front from left, Lochlan Sutherland, Jamie Reid, Daniel Salamibakhsh, Angus Scott, Mathew Jack, Findlay Shand. Pic by Chris Sumner[/caption]

Elsewhere in the U16 A Westdyke CC defeated Thistle YFC 4-1, Cuminestown YAFC won against Banks o Dee Albion 3-0 and Peterhead BC picked up a narrow victory against Dyce BC 2-1.

This article has been created automatically, working with our partner United Robots, as part of the Press and Journal’s commitment to local sport. To contact our team please email sport@ajl.co.uk

