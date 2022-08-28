Cove YFC manager pleased to start season with victory against Culter Colts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove YFC defeated the visiting Culter Colts 4-2 in the U16 A on Saturday.

“It's great to start the season off with a victory.

"I thought the boys started the game slowly but grew into the game the longer it went on.

"At times we played some really good football and scored a couple of really good goals,” said Cove YFC's manager Mitch Robertson after the game.

[caption id="attachment_4720633" align="alignnone" width="620"] Cove YFC under-16s. Pictured are from left, front, Oliver Najkowski, Sam Cowie, Aiden Robertson, Angus Booth, Jake Davidson, Lewis Bell, Lucas Norwood, David Hale and front from left Scott Reid, Seid Mody, Calum Johnstone, Fraser Booth, Freddie Kinghan and Oj Isa. Pic by Chris Sumner[/caption]

“Disappointed to lose the match but a lot of positives to take away from our performance,” said Culter Colts manager Craig Ross.

[caption id="attachment_4720630" align="alignnone" width="620"] Pictured is Culter Colts from left, back, Callum Bertram, Reuben McCauley, Aaron Considine, Alex Tough, Brodie Skinner, Mitchell, Smith, John Heywood, Jack Craigie, Nathan Ross and front from left, Lochlan Sutherland, Jamie Reid, Daniel Salamibakhsh, Angus Scott, Mathew Jack, Findlay Shand. Pic by Chris Sumner[/caption]

Elsewhere in the U16 A Westdyke CC defeated Thistle YFC 4-1, Cuminestown YAFC won against Banks o Dee Albion 3-0 and Peterhead BC picked up a narrow victory against Dyce BC 2-1.