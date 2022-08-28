Formartine won’t get carried away despite victory against Brora

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Formartine won’t get carried away despite victory against Brora

By Callum Law
August 28, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: August 28, 2022, 9:05 pm
Formartine United's Scott Lisle, left, and Tom Kelly of Brora Rangers chase the ball
Formartine United's Scott Lisle, left, and Tom Kelly of Brora Rangers chase the ball

Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson says they won’t get carried away despite their fine start to the season.

The Pitmedden side came from behind to defeat Brora Rangers 2-1 at North Lodge Park on Saturday.

The victory leaves Formartine second in the Breedon Highland League having amassed 16 points from their first seven fixtures.

Boss Anderson said: “It’s very pleasing, we’ve had a tough schedule with five games in 15 days but the fitness levels were great.

“When you’re at home you want to win your home games and thankfully we’ve done that.

“In terms of stuff off the ball we got that right more often than not which we’re delighted about.

Formartine United goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald, in blue, claims a corner kick

“We changed the shape a bit because of personnel, we’ve got a lot of experienced players missing so to get the win is very pleasing.

“We’re pleased with our start, but there’s still a lot more to come.

“It’s only August, we need to keep working. It’s a new group and a young group so we’ll keep working and see where it takes us.

“It’s early days and we won’t get carried away with results.

“We lost at Brechin and we didn’t get carried away and it’s the same with this win.”

Action at both ends

Brora took the lead with the first opening of the encounter when Ryan Spink was adjudged to have tripped Andrew Macrae after the attacker had played the ball across goal.

Once referee Scott Donohoe had pointed to the penalty spot Tony Dingwall’s effort was saved by Ewen Macdonald low down to his left.

But Macrae was first to react and rolled home the rebound.

Formartine responded well with Julian Wade heading over from Aaron Norris’ fine cross before Scott Lisle tested goalkeeper Ruardhri Nicol with a left-footed drive.

In the 38th minute Jonny Smith made a superb headed clearance on the line to keep out Colin Williamson’s flick from Dale Gillespie’s corner.

Formartine United striker Julian Wade, right, holds off Martin Maclean of Brora Rangers

Three minutes shy of half-time United equalised with Tyler Mykyta playing a corner short to Mark Gallagher on the right and his pinpoint cross was headed home by Matthew McLean at the front post.

Before the half was done Jordan MacRae headed inches over from Gregor MacDonald’s left-wing cross.

In the 58th minute Formartine forged ahead with Wade crossing from the left for Lisle to head beyond Nicol.

On 74 minutes it could, and perhaps should, have been 3-1. Wade capitalised on a short back-pass but with Lisle waiting in the middle for a tap-in he failed to pick him out.

After that Brora cranked up the pressure. Mark Nicolson headed just over from Max Ewan’s cross and then Gillespie skipped through two challenges and cracked a shot off the crossbar from 25 yards.

Ross Gunn and Nicolson both went close with headers in the dying embers, but despite late pressure the Cattachs were unable to equalise and slipped to their first Highland League defeat of the season.

No complaints from Cattachs

Boss Craig Campbell added: “We’re disappointed. I don’t think we deserved to take a lot out of the game, albeit we missed two or three decent chances from set pieces.

“On another day you could take them and get something out of the game.

“But I’ve got no complaints I don’t think we deserved anything from the game.

“I felt we were a little bit flat and didn’t get the ball moving with the tempo that we have been.

“I don’t think we created enough good opportunities, the one time we did move the ball with a right bit of tempo and movement we cut them open and got the penalty.”

