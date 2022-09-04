Culter Colts draw 3-3 at home to Cuminestown YAFC

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The points were shared when Culter Colts and Cuminestown YAFC met in the U16 A on Saturday.

The game ended 3-3.

“Very lucky to get a point never mind all three. A very poor second half performance from the boys,” commented Culter Colts's manager Craig Ross after the game.

Cuminestown YAFC's coach Martyn Ritchie said: “We didn't get going in the first half at all but we were better in the second half. You won't win games in this league if you only start playing at half-time but there was still plenty positives."

After two games, Culter Colts have one point while Cuminestown YAFC have four.

Elsewhere in the U16 A, Banks o Dee Albion picked up a narrow victory against Cove YFC 4-3, Peterhead BC won against East End Lewis Youth 3-2 and Dyce BC won against Westdyke CC 3-2.