The teams shared the points when Aboyne FC hosted Kintore United FC in the U16 C.

The final score was 3-3.

Aboyne FC have 14 goals in total. They have scored 12 goals at home and two goals away in the U16 C.

Kintore United FC have scored 20 goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored 20 goals and no goals on home ground.

Elsewhere in the U16 C Turriff United YFC Lions won against Huntly FC 4-2 and Northstar CFC defeated Culter United 5-1.